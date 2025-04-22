Preview: Senators at Maple Leafs, Game Two

OTT v TOR g2 preview
By Sydney D'Amico
Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators are set for game two of their playoff battle against the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Senators will be looking to even the series at 1-1.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on Sportsnet or TVAS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

Sunday night saw the Senators fall to the Maple Leafs by a score of 6-2. Scoring for the Sens were Drake Batherson and Ridly Greig, who both picked up the first NHL playoff goals of their careers.

Tonight’s game will be all about bouncing back from Sunday night’s loss and applying the lessons learned. A key for the Senators will be managing the Maple Leafs’ power play while also making sure to stay out of the penalty box. The Senators recorded 38 penalty minutes to the Maple Leafs’ 18 in Sunday’s game, while Toronto capitalized on their chances and scored three power play goals.

The Senators found strength in their five-on-five play, and despite the mismatch in penalties, they outshot the Maple Leafs 33-24 in Sunday’s game. There were many positives to be found despite the outcome, and if the Senators can build off of what they learned from their loss, tonight will be a strong battle.

