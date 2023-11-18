Senators vs Wild Live Blog

With the drop of the puck today Jakob Chychrun official skates in his 400th career NHL game. Additionally, Erik Brannstrom skates in his 200th NHL game on home soil!

Penalty: Minnesota gets the man advantage as Drake Batherson is called for holding Vinni Lettieri at the 4:49 mark.

Senators have no issue killing off the first penalty of the game.

Penalty: It's the Senators turn on the power play as Jake Middleton gets called for holding Brady Tkachuk at the 8:38 mark of the period.

Minnesota kills their first penalty off.

Zack MacEwen and Jake Middleton have a heavyweight bout in the Senators end of the ice. Offsetting penalties for fighting.

Penalty: Marcus Johansson is called for tripping on Parker Kelly at the 17:19 mark of the period.

Minnesota kills off another penalty to keep it even at 0.

A couple of close chances each way at the end of the period but the first ends with no score to report.