Senators vs Wild Live Blog

The Senators are set to wrap up their time at the NHL Global Series as they host the Wild today at Avicii Arena!
The Senators are set to host the Wild in Stockholm for their final NHL Global Series game
Take a look at how the Sens stack up against the Wild before puck drop:
Head coach D.J. Smith announced today that Anton Forsberg would get the nod to start between the pipes today.
With the drop of the puck today Jakob Chychrun official skates in his 400th career NHL game. Additionally, Erik Brannstrom skates in his 200th NHL game on home soil!
Penalty: Minnesota gets the man advantage as Drake Batherson is called for holding Vinni Lettieri at the 4:49 mark.
Senators have no issue killing off the first penalty of the game.
Penalty: It's the Senators turn on the power play as Jake Middleton gets called for holding Brady Tkachuk at the 8:38 mark of the period.
Minnesota kills their first penalty off.
Zack MacEwen and Jake Middleton have a heavyweight bout in the Senators end of the ice. Offsetting penalties for fighting.
Penalty: Marcus Johansson is called for tripping on Parker Kelly at the 17:19 mark of the period.
Minnesota kills off another penalty to keep it even at 0.
A couple of close chances each way at the end of the period but the first ends with no score to report.
Minnesota
Stats
Ottawa
0
Goals
0
10
Shots on Goal
10
55%
Face-off Win Percentage (%)
45%
0%
Power Play Percentage (%)
0%
10
Hits
2
7
Blocks
7
Penalty shot: Minnesota is awarded a penalty shot at the 16:22 mark after a Erik Brannstrom closed his hand on the puck in the crease.
Anton Forsberg stretches out to make the pad save to keep this game tied 0-0.
Goal: Minnesota opens the scoring at the 6:22 mark of the period after Marco Rossi tips a slapshot from Brock Faber.
Penalty: Roby Jarventie is called for a high stick at the 10:00 mark of the period.
Senators come out of the penalty unscathed.
Penalty: Vinni Lettieri is called for the high stick at the 13:11 mark. Senators regain the man advantage.
Senators come up empty on this one.
Minnesota carries a one-goal lead into the final period:
Minnesota
Stats
Ottawa
1
Goals
0
17
Shots on Goal
19
41.2%
Face-off Win Percentage (%)
58.8%
0%
Power Play Percentage (%)
0%
15
Hits
3
13
Blocks
13
Goal: Anton Forsberg finds Erik Brannstrom streaking behind the Minnesota defence and Brannstrom scores on a slapshot from the left face-off circle to tie the game 1-1 at the 3:22 mark.
Penalty: Mathieu Joseph is called for hooking on Jonas Brodin at the 5:14 mark. Minnesota has the advantage.
The Senators fight this one off to keep Minnesota scoreless on the power play.
Penalty: Pat Maroon is called for slashing Anton Forsberg as Forsberg fives to make a glove save at the 7:21 mark.
Minnesota holds off the Senators to keep this game tied.
Penalty: Drake Batherson is called for delay of game at the 10:56 mark.