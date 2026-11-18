Kasper Halttunen and Xavier Bourgault helped mount a comeback for the Belleville Senators late in Wednesday morning’s school-day game with the Laval Rocket, but a slow start for the B-Sens left a 4-0 deficit that ultimately proved too large to overcome.

Down 5-2 entering the third period, Halttunen wired home a trademark blast from the left circle on the power play off a nice feed from Christian Kyrou. With the goalie pulled and Belleville down 6-3, Bourgault would add his second of the game several minutes later off a double-redirect play that began with a point shot from Kyrou.

The Rocket (13-3-2) potted two late goals to put the game away, including one into the empty cage. Belleville (8-8-2) fell back to .500 on the season with the loss.

“The second and third was obviously a lot better than the first. Talked about it before the game, they’ve got the number one power play in the league, and then you hand them three power plays in the first period, and their good players start feeling it,” said B-Sens head coach Andrew Campell after the game.

“They capitalize obviously, and you're playing catch up from there. But we skated a lot harder in the second and third, won a lot more battles, a lot better compete, so stuff to build on there.”

Bourgault finished with two goals and an assist in the loss, giving the 24-year-old seven goals and 16 points overall through 16 games. Campbell praised his all-around game despite the loss.

“Bourgy’s steady for us, I mean, we use him in all situations. He's on the power play, he's on the kill. He's competitive. He plays with Phil [Daoust], that line is usually a big driver of our team, so he's a good player for us; continues to get better,” said Campbell.

“He's a really good player at this level, and then obviously it's a huge jump to be a full-time regular in the NHL. He's had a couple opportunities [in Ottawa], I'm sure he's going to get more if he continues to play like he is now down the road. And you know, it’s just being a little bit harder, a little bit faster, a little bit stronger. “

Meanwhile, Halttunen’s blast was his 12th goal of the season, leaving him tied with Rocket winger Sasha Pastujov for second in the AHL behind Mikey Eysimmont.

“Well, obviously, slow start, you know, our whole team, and then got some chances in the second and the third, and kind of just stuck with it, trying to move my feet there and forecheck hard, and yeah, got rewarded there with a power play goal,” said Halttunen.

Halttunen, still just 21 years old, said he’s trying to keep his head down and round out his overall game to earn an eventual return to Canadian Tire Centre.

“I mean, just keep doing my thing, and obviously it's the best league in the world. You know, you’ve got to be really good in all areas, and I’ve got to work on some stuff to get the coach’s trust, and you know, be able to play in different situations and be reliable,” said Halttunen.

“I think just being reliable in the defensive zone, learning the system and getting pucks out, wall work, all that kind of stuff. Obviously, you know, I'm young and I can still improve a lot with my body too, get stronger, faster. So, you know, just work hard in the gym every day and then pay attention to details… The coaches help a lot with that, and just trying to learn every day.”

The B-Sens will travel to Hamilton for a Friday night meeting with the Hammers, before carrying on to Syracuse for a game on Saturday night. Next Wednesday, the B-Sens will play in another school day game, this time at CIBC Place.

“There's going to be games like this, and games that, you know, we're on top of other teams,” said Halttunen. “I think what matters the most is the work you put in every day, and you just try to stay consistent… not go too high or too low.”