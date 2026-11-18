The hockey gods usually work in mysterious ways, but on Tuesday night, they decided to help author the storybook conclusion they knew Tyler Boucher’s NHL debut deserved.

Boucher potted the Senators’ second goal of the night, making it 2-0 for Ottawa over the Winnipeg Jets when he rifled a puck under Stuart Skinner just over four minutes into the second period. The goal stood as the eventual game-winner.

“Yeah, I mean, it just kind of hit my ankle and then I saw it land there, and just tried to get it on net, low, quick, and tried to catch him off guard. So, happy to win, feels good,” said the 23-year-old Boucher following the win.

“I was trying not to smile, and then all the boys were just face washing me, so it was good… I think it was Chabby and Timmy. So yeah, obviously it's a good feeling to score in your first game, and it was even better to get the win.”

Boucher’s entire family quickly made travel plans and were able to be in attendance for his debut. His father, 13-year NHL veteran netminder Brian, even joined TSN’s broadcast just before gametime.

But Boucher was trying to focus on the task at hand and didn’t even think about trying to scan the crowd for his father, his mom Melissa, or his sister Brianna. But after the game, they shared a happy moment in the tunnel beside the Sens’ dressing room.

“I know they're pumped for me, and it's just been awesome how much they've supported me,” said Boucher. :Like my mom… through all my surgeries and stuff, she's always there, driving up to Ottawa or whatnot, and just everybody that helped, a lot of people to thank.”

Boucher finished with a stat line of one shot, one goal, one hit, and two blocked shots in 6:13 of time on ice. He became the 10th Ottawa Senator to score in their NHL debut, and only the second to score a game-winner in their debut following Drake Batherson on Nov. 15, 2018.

“Yeah, just a real special moment. You know, any time a player plays his first game, you know he's going to be nervous, and as a coach, you're a little bit nervous for him as well,” said Travis Green after the game.

“And you know, you could just see the excitement in him when he scored, but also the excitement in the rest of our team, on our bench, and our coaches when he scored as well.”