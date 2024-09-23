Senators top Maple Leafs in overtime to win first preseason game

The Ottawa Senators’ preseason kicked off with a 6-5 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. It was an impressive showing all around from the team, including two four-point nights by forwards Jan Jenik (one goal, three assists) and Cole Reinhardt (two goals, two assists).

“We left everything out there, we played like one man, and that’s the most fun about hockey,” Jenik spoke after the Senators’ win. “It was a challenge, and I think we stepped into it with the right foot.”

“We worked hard tonight,” echoed head coach Travis Green. “I thought it was important that we had a good start tonight, especially against a team like that, and we did.”

Things kicked off early into the game for the Senators, as the scoring opened at 6:10 in the first, when Jenik shot the puck top corner past Maple Leafs’ goaltender Joseph Woll. Assists on the goal went to forwards Zack MacEwen and Nikolay Kulemin. The Senators were able to maintain their lead into the intermission, closing out the first period with a 1-0 lead.