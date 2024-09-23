Senators top Maple Leafs in overtime to win first preseason game
The Ottawa Senators’ preseason kicked off with a 6-5 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Ottawa Senators’ preseason kicked off with a 6-5 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. It was an impressive showing all around from the team, including two four-point nights by forwards Jan Jenik (one goal, three assists) and Cole Reinhardt (two goals, two assists).
“We left everything out there, we played like one man, and that’s the most fun about hockey,” Jenik spoke after the Senators’ win. “It was a challenge, and I think we stepped into it with the right foot.”
“We worked hard tonight,” echoed head coach Travis Green. “I thought it was important that we had a good start tonight, especially against a team like that, and we did.”
Things kicked off early into the game for the Senators, as the scoring opened at 6:10 in the first, when Jenik shot the puck top corner past Maple Leafs’ goaltender Joseph Woll. Assists on the goal went to forwards Zack MacEwen and Nikolay Kulemin. The Senators were able to maintain their lead into the intermission, closing out the first period with a 1-0 lead.
At 7:26 into the second period, the Maple Leafs tied the game at 1-1 off of a goal from Matthew Knies, but the Senators were quick to respond as less than two minutes later, Reinhardt had his first of the game off a scramble play in front of the net. Jenik assisted the goal for his second point of the game, with forward Michael Amadio picking up an assist as well.
Two minutes later, the Senators doubled their lead to 3-1 when forward Adam Gaudette scored off a pass from Jenik and Reinhardt, who earned their third and second points of the game respectively. Following the goal, goaltender Matt Murray entered the game for the Maple Leafs in relief of Woll.
The remainder of the second period was scoreless, but just two minutes into the third, Max Pacioretty got the Leafs back within one as he made it 3-2. Less than a minute later, Auston Matthews tied the game for Toronto on the powerplay.
At 5:38 of the third, Toronto took the lead for the first time when Max Pacioretty scored his second of the game. The Senators didn’t let Leafs fans celebrate for long, though, as forward Donovan Sebrango scored to tie things at 5:46, with assists going to Jenik and Reinhardt.
Four minutes later, the Senators regained the lead as Reinhardt potted his second of the evening, assisted by forward Stephen Halliday. The game wasn’t just offence, as things got physical in typical Senators-Maple Leafs fashion. Ottawa and Toronto combined for a total of 36 penalty minutes, including not one but two fights.
With less than a minute left in the game, William Nylander scored to tie things at 5-5, sending the game to overtime. Halfway into extra time, defenceman Carter Yakemchuk received the puck from Halliday and Amadio, going nearly end-to-end to score a highlight reel overtime-winning goal.
The Senators return to action on Tuesday in the team’s first home preseason game — also against the Leafs. Tickets are available HERE for fans to catch the team in action for the first time this season.
Postgame Availabilities:
For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.
Ottawa Senators official site: https://www.nhl.com/senators/
Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators
Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators
Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators