Senators to Host Trade Fest Presented by Upper Deck

The Ottawa Senators are hosting Trade Fest Presented by Upper Deck at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday, April 13 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. ET prior to the team’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

No ticket purchase is necessary to attend this free event, where fans are encouraged to bring their hockey cards and trade with fellow fans. Light food and beverage refreshments will be provided for fans in attendance.

Located at Legacy Social Lounge, Upper Deck will be bringing their personalized trading card station where fans will be able to create their own and see themselves on a hockey card.

Out of the Box, a renowned local hobby shop, will also be in attendance, with trading cards and collectables available for fans to purchase to build their collection.

Spartacat will be at the event as well, alongside Senators’ legend Chris Neil who will be signing autographs and meeting fans.

The event will be followed by the Senators’ 1:00 p.m. ET game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Fans attending Trade Fest Presented by Upper Deck who do not yet have tickets to the game can get theirs HERE at a special discounted price.