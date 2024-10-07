Senators return Carter Yakemchuk to Calgary Hitmen

The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has returned defenceman Carter Yakemchuk to the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League.

By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

Yakemchuk was drafted seventh overall by the Senators in this year’s 2024 NHL Draft. In four preseason games with the Senators, the Fort McMurray, Alberta native tallied two goals and five assists for a total of seven points. Both of Yakemchuk’s goals were game-winning, including a highlight reel overtime winner against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“Carter had a tremendous training camp, but we made this decision in the best interests of his long-term development,” said Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios. “We had a healthy conversation with Carter this morning and we expressed that we have a plan for his development that will allow him to thrive once he arrives in the National Hockey League on a full-time basis. We are excited to watch his growth and trajectory in Calgary this season.”

OTT@TOR: Yakemchuk scores goal against Toronto Maple Leafs

Yakemchuk’s 2023-24 season with the Hitmen saw him skate in 66 games, during which he scored 30 goals and added 41 assists to total 71 points.

“These types of players are hard to find,” Staios spoke of Yakemchuk back at the NHL Draft in June. “A 6-foot-3 defenceman who not only brings offence, but he’s got some grit to his game. We still feel like there’s a lot of rawness to his game as well, so we feel like the potential is really, really high for Carter. A great character kid.”

It's hard to believe that scoring seven points in four preseason NHL games at just 19 years old is only scratching the surface of Yakemchuk’s career. Senators fans can get excited for the young defenceman’s bright future ahead.

