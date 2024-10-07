Senators return Carter Yakemchuk to Calgary Hitmen

The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has returned defenceman Carter Yakemchuk to the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League.

Yakemchuk was drafted seventh overall by the Senators in this year’s 2024 NHL Draft. In four preseason games with the Senators, the Fort McMurray, Alberta native tallied two goals and five assists for a total of seven points. Both of Yakemchuk’s goals were game-winning, including a highlight reel overtime winner against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“Carter had a tremendous training camp, but we made this decision in the best interests of his long-term development,” said Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios. “We had a healthy conversation with Carter this morning and we expressed that we have a plan for his development that will allow him to thrive once he arrives in the National Hockey League on a full-time basis. We are excited to watch his growth and trajectory in Calgary this season.”