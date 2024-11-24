Senators place forward Zack MacEwen on waivers

The Ottawa Senators made a pair of roster moves on Sunday.

The club recalled forward Zack Ostapchuk from Belleville, while placing forward Zack MacEwen on waivers.

Ostapchuk has appeared in six games with the Senators this season, tallying one assist. In nine games with Belleville, Ostapchuk has registered one goal and seven assists.

MacEwen played in 19 games with Ottawa this season, scoring two goals and adding one assist.

Ottawa’s next game takes place on Monday when the team hosts the Calgary Flames to conclude a four-game homestand at Canadian Tire Centre.