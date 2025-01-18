Senators Grab Crucial Two Points in Win Over Bruins

A power play opportunity for the Bruins saw them score at 11:06 into the period. It was Pavel Zacha with his 11th goal of the season that cut the Senators’ lead to 2-1.

With just 37 seconds remaining in the first period, the Bruins tied the game 2-2 off David Pastrnak’s 21st goal of the season.

Neither team scored again in the dying seconds of the period as they headed into the first intermission tied at two.

Just over a minute into the second period, the Bruins took their first lead of the game when Morgan Geekie scored his 11th goal of the season.

As things started heating up, the Senators took advantage of a penalty against the Bruins to score just seconds into the power play. It was forward Josh Norris with his 16th goal of the season that tied the game at 3-3, with assists going to Jake Sanderson and Tim Stützle.