Senators fall to Islanders 4-2

Following a power play opportunity to the Islanders at 12:09, they capitalized on the man advantage 18 seconds in. Anders Lee scored his 12th of the season to tie the game 1-1 at 12:25 into the first period.

Two minutes later, the Islanders took a 2-1 lead at 14:46 when Kyle MacLean scored his second goal of the season.

A scoreless rest of the period saw the Senators head into the intermission trailing 2-1. An interference penalty against Kyle Palmieri at 19:22 in the first meant the Senators would open the second period on the power play. Following the first period, the Senators held the edge in shots at 12-5.

The Senators were quick to take advantage of their power play opportunity. Just 37 seconds into the period, an impressive pass across the slot by Drake Batherson saw Josh Norris one-time his 12th goal of the year into the net to tie the game 2-2. Batherson earned the primary assist on Norris’ goal, while Tim Stützle picked up his second assist of the evening.