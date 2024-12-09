Senators fall to Islanders 4-2

The Senators were unable to get their third win in a row as they fell to the New York Islanders by a score of 4-2.

The Senators were unable to get their third win in a row as they fell to the New York Islanders by a score of 4-2. Coming on the tail end of their back-to-back games, the Senators split their weekend series 1-1 with tonight’s loss following last night’s 3-1 win over the Nashville Predators. Forwards Adam Gaudette and Josh Norris both scored for the Senators, while Tim Stützle had a pair of assists for his second two-point night in a row.

Taking the lead from last night’s game, the Senators were the first to score when forward Adam Gaudette tapped the puck past goaltender Ilya Sorokin from the doorstep of the net. It was a nice pass through the crease by Noah Gregor that gave Gaudette the tap in at 5:37 into the game. Gregor earned an assist on Gaudette’s team-leading 13th goal of the season alongside Tim Stützle.

NYI@OTT: Gaudette scores goal against Ilya Sorokin

Following a power play opportunity to the Islanders at 12:09, they capitalized on the man advantage 18 seconds in. Anders Lee scored his 12th of the season to tie the game 1-1 at 12:25 into the first period.

Two minutes later, the Islanders took a 2-1 lead at 14:46 when Kyle MacLean scored his second goal of the season.

A scoreless rest of the period saw the Senators head into the intermission trailing 2-1. An interference penalty against Kyle Palmieri at 19:22 in the first meant the Senators would open the second period on the power play. Following the first period, the Senators held the edge in shots at 12-5.

The Senators were quick to take advantage of their power play opportunity. Just 37 seconds into the period, an impressive pass across the slot by Drake Batherson saw Josh Norris one-time his 12th goal of the year into the net to tie the game 2-2. Batherson earned the primary assist on Norris’ goal, while Tim Stützle picked up his second assist of the evening.

NYI@OTT: Norris scores PPG against Ilya Sorokin

Neither team scored again for the rest of the second period and headed into the final intermission tied 2-2. It was a tight, defensive period as the two teams closed the frame with just seven and five shots respectively. It was the Senators leading the way in shots again, totaling 19 through two periods.

What started as a scoreless third period saw the Islanders strike on the power play for a second time at 13:46 to take a 3-2 lead. It was Kyle Palmieri with his 11th goal of the season that gave New York their second lead of the game.

In the final minutes of play, the Senators pulled goaltender Anton Forsberg for an extra attacker but were unable to find the back of the net. With 50.1 seconds remaining in the game, Bo Horvat scored his seventh of the season into the empty net to secure the win by a score of 4-2.

The Senators will be back on the ice at Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday, December 11, when they take on the Anaheim Ducks at 7:30 p.m. ET for the second and final time this season. Tickets to Wednesday’s game are available HERE.

