Senators Fall to Bruins 2-0

The Ottawa Senators were unable to find the back of the net as they fell to the Boston Bruins by a score of 2-0. Anton Forsberg was strong in net for the Senators, making 24 saves for a .940% save percentage.

The opening period came to a close with both teams scoreless at 0-0. A pair of power play opportunities saw the Senators challenge the Bruins but ultimately fail to find the back of the net. After the opening 20 minutes, the Senators had the edge in shots at 10 to the Bruins’ seven.

The Bruins opened the scoring two minutes into the second period when Morgan Geekie scored his 13th goal of the season to give Boston a 1-0 lead.

The rest of the second period remained scoreless, as the Senators were unable to find the back of the net to tie things up. As a result, they headed into the second intermission down by one.

The third period saw both teams trade chances but Anton Forsberg and Joonas Korpisalo stood strong for their respective teams and kept their opponents scoreless. In the final minutes, the Senators pulled the goaltender for the extra attacker as they fought to tie the game.

With the man advantage, the Senators put the pressure onto the Bruins but were unable to find the back of the net, as David Pastrnak scored into the empty net with four seconds remaining to close things out by a score of 2-0.

The Senators will return to the ice at home on Saturday when they take on their division rivals the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets to Saturday’s game are available for purchase HERE.