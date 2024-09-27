Senators come up short to Sabres in overtime

“I thought I got off to a little bit of a slow start, but I thought as the game went on, I got better every shift,” Yakemchuk spoke after the game. “I was pretty happy with my game overall.”

Buffalo sustained their pressure against the Senators and tied the game with under a minute left in the third period to send it to overtime. Despite a couple good looks on offence, the Senators were unable to find the back of the net as the Sabres netted the game-winner two minutes into overtime.

The Senators will look to bounce back from tonight’s loss on Sunday as the team travels to Sudbury to face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins in this year’s Kraft Hockeyville game that will benefit the town of Elliot Lake. The game will take place on Sunday with an 8:00 p.m. ET puck drop.

Before the team heads to Sudbury, they will be at the Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday for the Senators’ annual Fan Fest event, which fans can claim their free tickets for HERE.

