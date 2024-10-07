The NHL regular season is finally upon us. As training camp comes to a close and we gear up for the home opener, it’s time to look at the Senators’ final roster and how it narrowed down from the original 56-man training camp roster.
Recapping training camp
As training camp comes to a close and we gear up for the home opener, it’s time to look at the Senators’ final roster and how it narrowed down from the original 56-man training camp roster.
Forwards
Player
2023-24 season team(s)
2023-24 stats
Michael Amadio
Vegas Golden Knights (NHL)
Amadio played his 2023-24 NHL season with the Vegas Golden Knights. In 73 regular season NHL games, the Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario native scored 14 goals and added 13 assists for a total of 27 points. Amadio also played in four playoff games for Vegas, during which he totaled two points by way of a goal and an assist.
Drake Batherson
Ottawa Senators (NHL)
Batherson skated in all 82 regular season games for the Senators last year. The New Minas, Nova Scotia native’s 2023-24 season saw him score a career high 28 goals and 38 assists for a total of 66 points — also a career high.
Nick Cousins
Florida Panthers (NHL)
Cousins played his 2023-24 season with the Florida Panthers, skating in 69 regular season NHL games for the club. The forward scored seven goals and eight assists to total 15 points in that span. Cousins also played 12 playoff games with the Panthers, tallying one assist. The season culminated in Cousins winning the Stanley Cup with Florida.
Adam Gaudette
Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL), St. Louis Blues (NHL)
Gaudette’s 2023-24 season was spent with the Springfield Thunderbirds in the AHL. In 67 games, Gaudette recorded an impressive 44 goals and 27 assists to total 71 points, which earned him several accolades. Gaudette was named to the AHL First All-Star Team and participated in the AHL All-Star Game. He also received the Willie Marshall Award for the most goals scored that season.
Claude Giroux
Ottawa Senators (NHL)
Last season, Giroux skated in all 82 regular season games for the Senators. The Hearst, Ontario native scored 21 goals and added 43 assists for a total of 64 points on the season. This was the 10th time in Giroux’s career in which he hit the 20-goal mark in a season.
Noah Gregor
Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL)
Gregor played all 63 regular season games of his 2023-24 season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Edmonton, Alberta native totalled 12 points by way of an even six goals and six assists. Gregor also skated in two playoff games for the Maple Leafs.
Ridly Greig
Ottawa Senators (NHL)
Last season, Greig played in 72 regular season NHL games with Ottawa. He totalled 26 points on the season, coming as an even split of 13 goals and 13 assists. Following the conclusion of the 2023-24 NHL regular season, Greig was named to Team Canada to play in the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Czechia. With Canada, Greig skated in five games at the tournament.
Matthew Highmore
Belleville Senators (AHL), Ottawa Senators (NHL)
Last season, Highmore played 43 regular season games with the Belleville Senators. The Halifax, Nova Scotia native totalled 31 points in the form of nine goals and 22 assists. Highmore also played seven regular season games in the NHL with Ottawa, during which he added two assists.
Zack MacEwen
Ottawa Senators (NHL), Belleville Senators (AHL)
Last season, MacEwen played in 30 regular season games with the Senators. In that span, the Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island native had two goals and added an assist to total three points. MacEwen also played 10 regular season games with the Belleville Senators, Ottawa’s AHL affiliate. In Belleville, he scored five goals and two assists for seven points.
Josh Norris
Ottawa Senators (NHL)
Last season, Norris skated in 50 regular season games for the Senators, during which the forward scored 16 goals and added 14 assists to total 30 points.
David Perron
Detroit Red Wings (NHL)
Perron spent his 2023-24 season with the Detroit Red Wings, with whom he skated in 76 regular season games. The Sherbrooke, Québec native scored 17 goals and added 30 assists for a total of 47 points on the season.
Shane Pinto
Ottawa Senators (NHL)
Last season, his second in the NHL, Pinto played in 41 regular season games for the Ottawa Senators. The Franklin Square, New York native scored nine goals and added on 18 assists to total 27 points.
Tim Stützle
Ottawa Senators (NHL)
Last season, Stützle played 75 regular season NHL games for the Senators. In that span, the centerman tallied 18 goals and 52 assists for a total of 70 points. Stützle’s 52 assists in a season marked a career-high, beating his previous record of 51 from the prior season.
Brady Tkachuk
Ottawa Senators (NHL)
Last season, Tkachuk skated in 81 regular season games with the Senators, during which he recorded 74 points, coming in the form of an even split between 37 goals and 37 assists. He was named to the NHL All-Star Game for the fourth time in his career.
Defencemen
Player
2023-24 season team(s)
2023-24 stats
Jacob Bernard-Docker
Ottawa Senators (NHL), Belleville Senators (AHL)
In his 2023-24 season with the Senators, the 24-year-old played in 72 regular season NHL games. The defenceman recorded 14 points, coming as four goals and 10 assists.
Thomas Chabot
Ottawa Senators (NHL)
The Sainte-Marie, Quebec native played in 51 regular season games for the Senators last season, during which he scored nine goals and added 21 assists to total 30 points. The 2023-24 season was Chabot’s seventh full season in the NHL – all of which have been played with the Senators.
Travis Hamonic
Ottawa Senators (NHL)
The 2023-24 NHL regular season saw Hamonic skate in 48 games for the Senators. In that span, the St. Malo, Manitoba native recorded six points coming in the form of two goals and four assists.
Nick Jensen
Washington Capitals (NHL)
Jensen played his 2023-24 NHL season with the Washington Capitals, skating in 78 regular season games with the team. The St. Paul, Minnesota native scored one goal and added 13 assists last season to total 14 points.
Tyler Kleven
Belleville Senators (AHL), Ottawa Senators (NHL)
Last season, Tyler Kleven suited up in nine regular season games with the Ottawa Senators. In that span, the 22-year-old defenceman recorded one point in the form of an assist. Kleven spent the majority of his 2023-24 season with the Senators’ AHL affiliate, the Belleville Senators.
Jake Sanderson
Ottawa Senators (NHL)
Last season, Sanderson skated in 79 regular season games for the Senators. In that span, he scored ten goals and 28 assists for a total of 38 points. The 2023-24 season was a big one for the defenceman, as it saw him playing key minutes for the Sens, matched up against some of the best players on opposing teams.
Artem Zub
Ottawa Senators (NHL)
Zub spent his 2023-24 season with the Ottawa Senators, his fourth with the team. In 69 regular season games, Zub tallied five goals and added 20 assists for a season total of 25 points.
Goaltenders
Player
2023-24 season team(s)
2023-24 stats
Anton Forsberg
Ottawa Senators (NHL)
Forsberg played last year with the Senators — his fourth season in Ottawa. Playing in 30 games over the course of the 2023-24 season, the Härnösand, Sweden, native posted a 15-12-0 record. In that span, Forsberg recorded a 3.21 goals against average and a .890% save percentage.
Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators (NHL)
Ullmark played his 2023-24 season with the Boston Bruins, appearing in 40 games for the team. In that span, he posted a 22-10-7 record, with a 2.58 goals against average and a .915% save percentage.
The remaining camp invites that are not currently on the NHL roster were reassigned to Belleville, their respective junior teams, or released from their PTO contracts. A full breakdown of these moves can be found below.
Forwards
Player
2023-24 season team(s)
Current team
Assigned
Wyatt Bongiovanni
Manitoba Moose (AHL), Belleville Senators (AHL)
Belleville Senators (AHL)
Assigned to Belleville September 27, 2024
Tyler Boucher
Belleville Senators (AHL)
Belleville Senators (AHL)
Assigned to Belleville October 5, 2024
Xavier Bourgault
Bakersfield Condors (AHL)
Belleville Senators (AHL)
Assigned to Belleville September 27, 2024
Jake Chiasson
Fort Wayne Komets (ECHL), Bakersfield Condors (AHL)
Belleville Senators (AHL)
Assigned to Belleville September 27, 2024
Angus Crookshank
Belleville Senators (AHL), Ottawa Senators (NHL)
Belleville Senators (AHL)
Assigned to Belleville October 5, 2024
Philippe Daoust
Allen Americans (ECHL), Belleville Senators (AHL)
Belleville Senators (AHL)
Assigned to Belleville September 27, 2024
Lucas Ellinas
Kitchener Rangers (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers (OHL)
Assigned to Kitchener September 23, 2024
Stephen Halliday
Ohio State (Big-10), Belleville Senators (AHL)
Belleville Senators (AHL)
Assigned to Belleville October 5, 2024
Hayden Hodgson
Ontario Reign (AHL)
Belleville Senators (AHL)
Assigned to Belleville October 5, 2024
Jan Jenik
Tuscon Roadrunners (AHL), Arizona Coyotes (NHL)
Belleville Senators (AHL)
Placed on waivers to be assigned to Belleville on October 6, 2024, cleared on October 7, 2024
Nikolay Kulemin
Salavat Yulaev (KHL)
N/A
Released from PTO September 30, 2024
Zack Ostapchuk
Belleville Senators (AHL), Ottawa Senators (NHL)
Belleville Senators (AHL)
Assigned to Belleville October 7, 2024
Oskar Petersson
Rögle BK (Swe. Jr.), Rögle BK (SHL), Belleville Senators (AHL)
Belleville Senators (AHL)
Assigned to Belleville September 27, 2024
Garrett Pilon
Belleville Senators (AHL)
Belleville Senators (AHL)
Placed on waivers to be assigned to Belleville on September 27, 2024, cleared on September 28, 2024
Jamieson Rees
Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL), Charlotte Checkers (AHL), Belleville Senators (AHL)
Belleville Senators (AHL)
Placed on waivers to be assigned to Belleville on September 27, 2024, cleared on September 28, 2024
Cole Reinhardt
Belleville Senators (AHL)
Belleville Senators (AHL)
Assigned to Belleville October 5, 2024
Keean Washkurak
Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL)
Belleville Senators (AHL)
Released from PTO and assigned to Belleville training camp on September 27, 2024
Defencemen
Player
2023-24 season team(s)
Current
Assigned
Calen Addison
Minnesota Wild (NHL), San Jose Sharks (NHL)
N/A
Released from PTO October 5, 2024
Matthew Andonovski
Kitchener Rangers (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers (OHL)
Assigned to Kitchener September 23, 2024
Jeremy Davies
Rochester Americans (AHL)
Belleville Senators (AHL)
Placed on waivers to be assigned to Belleville on September 27, 2024, cleared on September 28, 2024
Jorian Donovan
Brantford Bulldogs (OHL), Saginaw Spirit (OHL)
Belleville Senators (AHL)
Assigned to Belleville September 27, 2024
Gabriel Eliasson
HV 71 (Swe. Jr.)
Barrie Colts (OHL)
Assigned to Niagara September 23, 2024
Maxence Guenette
Belleville Senators (AHL), Ottawa Senators (NHL)
Belleville Senators (AHL)
Placed on waivers to be assigned to Belleville on September 27, 2024, cleared on September 28, 2024
Tomas Hamara
Kitchener Rangers (OHL), Brantford Bulldogs (OHL), Belleville Senators (AHL)
Belleville Senators (AHL)
Assigned to Belleville September 27, 2024
Nikolas Matinpalo
Belleville Senators (AHL), Ottawa Senators (NHL)
Belleville Senators (AHL)
Placed on waivers to be assigned to Belleville on September 27, 2024, cleared on September 28, 2024
Filip Nordberg
Växjö J20 (Swe. Jr.), Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)
Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL)
Assigned to Sioux Falls September 23, 2024
Filip Roos
Rockford IceHogs (AHL), Chicago Blackhawks (NHL)
Belleville Senators (AHL)
Assigned to Belleville September 27, 2024
Donovan Sebrango
Allen Americans (ECHL), Belleville Senators (AHL)
Belleville Senators (AHL)
Assigned to Belleville October 5, 2024
Djibril Toure
Sudbury Wolves (OHL), Windsor Spitfires (OHL)
Belleville Senators (AHL)
Assigned to Belleville September 27, 2024
Goaltender
Player
2023-24 season team(s)
Current
Assigned
Leevi Merilainen
Allen Americans (ECHL), Belleville Senators (AHL)
Belleville Senators (AHL)
Assigned to Belleville September 30, 2024
Dustin Tokarski
Rochester Americans (AHL)
N/A
Released from PTO October 5, 2024
Michael Simpson
London Knights (OHL)
Belleville Senators (AHL)
Assigned to Belleville September 27, 2024
Mads Sogaard
Belleville Senators (AHL), Ottawa Senators (NHL)
Ottawa Senators (NHL)
Assigned to Belleville October 4, 2024
For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.
Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/
Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators
Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators
Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators