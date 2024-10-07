Recapping training camp

Player 2023-24 season team(s) 2023-24 stats

Michael Amadio Vegas Golden Knights (NHL) Amadio played his 2023-24 NHL season with the Vegas Golden Knights. In 73 regular season NHL games, the Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario native scored 14 goals and added 13 assists for a total of 27 points. Amadio also played in four playoff games for Vegas, during which he totaled two points by way of a goal and an assist.

Drake Batherson Ottawa Senators (NHL) Batherson skated in all 82 regular season games for the Senators last year. The New Minas, Nova Scotia native’s 2023-24 season saw him score a career high 28 goals and 38 assists for a total of 66 points — also a career high.

Nick Cousins Florida Panthers (NHL) Cousins played his 2023-24 season with the Florida Panthers, skating in 69 regular season NHL games for the club. The forward scored seven goals and eight assists to total 15 points in that span. Cousins also played 12 playoff games with the Panthers, tallying one assist. The season culminated in Cousins winning the Stanley Cup with Florida.

Adam Gaudette Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL), St. Louis Blues (NHL) Gaudette’s 2023-24 season was spent with the Springfield Thunderbirds in the AHL. In 67 games, Gaudette recorded an impressive 44 goals and 27 assists to total 71 points, which earned him several accolades. Gaudette was named to the AHL First All-Star Team and participated in the AHL All-Star Game. He also received the Willie Marshall Award for the most goals scored that season.

Claude Giroux Ottawa Senators (NHL) Last season, Giroux skated in all 82 regular season games for the Senators. The Hearst, Ontario native scored 21 goals and added 43 assists for a total of 64 points on the season. This was the 10th time in Giroux’s career in which he hit the 20-goal mark in a season.

Noah Gregor Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL) Gregor played all 63 regular season games of his 2023-24 season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Edmonton, Alberta native totalled 12 points by way of an even six goals and six assists. Gregor also skated in two playoff games for the Maple Leafs.

Ridly Greig Ottawa Senators (NHL) Last season, Greig played in 72 regular season NHL games with Ottawa. He totalled 26 points on the season, coming as an even split of 13 goals and 13 assists. Following the conclusion of the 2023-24 NHL regular season, Greig was named to Team Canada to play in the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Czechia. With Canada, Greig skated in five games at the tournament.

Matthew Highmore Belleville Senators (AHL), Ottawa Senators (NHL) Last season, Highmore played 43 regular season games with the Belleville Senators. The Halifax, Nova Scotia native totalled 31 points in the form of nine goals and 22 assists. Highmore also played seven regular season games in the NHL with Ottawa, during which he added two assists.

Zack MacEwen Ottawa Senators (NHL), Belleville Senators (AHL) Last season, MacEwen played in 30 regular season games with the Senators. In that span, the Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island native had two goals and added an assist to total three points. MacEwen also played 10 regular season games with the Belleville Senators, Ottawa’s AHL affiliate. In Belleville, he scored five goals and two assists for seven points.

Josh Norris Ottawa Senators (NHL) Last season, Norris skated in 50 regular season games for the Senators, during which the forward scored 16 goals and added 14 assists to total 30 points.

David Perron Detroit Red Wings (NHL) Perron spent his 2023-24 season with the Detroit Red Wings, with whom he skated in 76 regular season games. The Sherbrooke, Québec native scored 17 goals and added 30 assists for a total of 47 points on the season.

Shane Pinto Ottawa Senators (NHL) Last season, his second in the NHL, Pinto played in 41 regular season games for the Ottawa Senators. The Franklin Square, New York native scored nine goals and added on 18 assists to total 27 points.

Tim Stützle Ottawa Senators (NHL) Last season, Stützle played 75 regular season NHL games for the Senators. In that span, the centerman tallied 18 goals and 52 assists for a total of 70 points. Stützle’s 52 assists in a season marked a career-high, beating his previous record of 51 from the prior season.