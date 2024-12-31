Recapping the Senators' December success

As December comes to a close and we head into the new year, it’s time to look back on the Ottawa Senators' successful month.

Senators Dec recap
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

As December comes to a close and we head into the new year, it’s time to look back on the successful month the Ottawa Senators had on the ice — their best in over a decade.

In 13 games played this month, the Senators posted a 9-3-1 record. Six of their nine wins came in succession, as the team went on a six-game winning streak beginning with a 5-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks at home and culminating in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Vancouver Canucks on the road.

The Senators came to play in December, recording two shutouts. Both came in the form of 3-0 victories: one over the Carolina Hurricanes on December 13 and one over the Seattle Kraken on December 17.

Of course, the Senators couldn’t have done it without goaltender Linus Ullmark who put on a clinic in net all month. In eight games this month, Ullmark posted an 8-1 record. Including two shutout games, the Swedish goaltender recorded a 0.956% save percentage and a 1.30 goals against average. In recognition of his stellar performance, Ullmark was named the NHL’s third star of the week for the week ending December 15.

When both Ullmark and Anton Forsberg were sidelined by injuries, young goaltender Leevi Meriläinen stepped up and answered the call in net. The Finnish netminder recorded his first career NHL win on December 21 in the Senators’ 5-4 overtime win over the Vancouver Canucks. Following that up, he earned his second win over the Minnesota Wild on December 29 when the Senators won by a score of 3-1.

The Senators are in the midst of a nine-game road stretch, on which the team is 4-2 thus far thanks to their strong December month. The month-long success has saw the Senators earn the team’s most wins since the 2007-08 season and placed them in a wildcard position for the playoffs. The Senators finished December with a +11 goal differential to cap off a successful month.

Most_Wins_In_Dec-FY25-Social-1920x1080-English_REF02

As we enter the 2025, fans have reason for excitement about what’s to come with the Senators. The team will kick off 2025 when they take on the Dallas Stars this Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET.

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Meet the Hero's Ridge nominees for the month of December

Senators score three straight to beat Wild

Preview: Senators at Wild, December 29, 2024

Senators can't topple Jets

Preview: Senators at Jets, December 28, 2024

Senators fall to Oilers 3-1

Preview: Senators at Oilers, December 22, 2024

Red hot Senators win sixth straight with overtime victory over Canucks

Preview: Senators at Canucks, December 21, 2024

Senators beat Flames 3-2 in overtime for fifth straight win

Brady Tkachuk to star in season two of Prime Video's FACEOFF series

Preview: Senators at Flames, December 19, 2024

Ullmark records third shutout, Senators win fourth straight over Kraken

Ottawa Senators announce the return of Sens Skills presented by CAA

Preview: Senators at Kraken, December 17, 2024

Linus Ullmark named NHL's third star of the week

Senators win third straight with victory over Penguins

Preview: Penguins at Senators, December 14, 2024