Recapping the Senators' December success

As December comes to a close and we head into the new year, it’s time to look back on the successful month the Ottawa Senators had on the ice — their best in over a decade.

In 13 games played this month, the Senators posted a 9-3-1 record. Six of their nine wins came in succession, as the team went on a six-game winning streak beginning with a 5-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks at home and culminating in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Vancouver Canucks on the road.

The Senators came to play in December, recording two shutouts. Both came in the form of 3-0 victories: one over the Carolina Hurricanes on December 13 and one over the Seattle Kraken on December 17.

Of course, the Senators couldn’t have done it without goaltender Linus Ullmark who put on a clinic in net all month. In eight games this month, Ullmark posted an 8-1 record. Including two shutout games, the Swedish goaltender recorded a 0.956% save percentage and a 1.30 goals against average. In recognition of his stellar performance, Ullmark was named the NHL’s third star of the week for the week ending December 15.