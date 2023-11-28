Recapping Hockey Fights Cancer Night at Canadian Tire Centre

The Senators Community Foundation raised a successful Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Last night the Senators celebrated all those in our community who have been impacted by cancer for our annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by CIBC at Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators Community Foundation set out with a mission to support children's oncology National Capital Region through the CHEO Foundation and the Bryan Murray Legacy Fund. It was announced before the game that Sens owner Michael Andlauer and his wife Lucie would match up to $100,000 in donations to these causes.

The Senators Community Foundation provided several ways to contribute to the cause last night. Fans in attendance could their scan donations at vestibules operated by CIBC throughout Canadian Tire Centre, while fans at home have the opportunity to donate here. Additionally, proceeds from the 5050 for the night were donated to children's oncology at CHEO. Lastly, the silent auction gave fans the opportunity to bid on several Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys and other memorabilia with all proceeds going toward the causes outlined. The silent auction is still open so fans can submit their bids until Friday for the chance to win and help contribute to a great cause here.

The heartwarming celebrations began prior to puck drop when young Senators fan Parker McDonald got the chance to meet with players on his favourite team. He helped read out the starting line up before heading to centre ice to drop the ceremonial first puck alongside Michael Andlauer.

Parker MacDonald reads the lines and drops the puck

Throughout the night we had the opportunity to share the stories of those who have fought, are fighting and have been impacted by the fight against cancer. One that hit particularly close to home for those in the Sens community was that of Jeff Kyle, former Sens VP of Marketing, as he bravely shares the story of his battle with glioblastoma and his commitment to "get busy living!"

Jeff Kyle shares his story as he battles glioblastoma

Midway through the game the cameras panned to Michael Andlauer in the stands as he took the time to present a cheque worth $102,000 to the Senators Community Foundation. A contribution that is going to make a meaningful difference to the children impacted by cancer here in the National Capital Region.

HFC Cheque

Additionally, several of our community partners were in the concourse providing important information to Sens fans.

Thanks to CHEO and The Ottawa Cancer Foundation, Canadian Cancer Society Canadian Blood Services for everything you do!

An incredible night all around for the impact the Senators Community Foundation continues to have in our National Capital Region.

