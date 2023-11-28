Recapping Hockey Fights Cancer Night at Canadian Tire Centre

Last night the Senators celebrated all those in our community who have been impacted by cancer for our annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by CIBC at Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators Community Foundation set out with a mission to support children's oncology National Capital Region through the CHEO Foundation and the Bryan Murray Legacy Fund. It was announced before the game that Sens owner Michael Andlauer and his wife Lucie would match up to $100,000 in donations to these causes.

The Senators Community Foundation provided several ways to contribute to the cause last night. Fans in attendance could their scan donations at vestibules operated by CIBC throughout Canadian Tire Centre, while fans at home have the opportunity to donate here. Additionally, proceeds from the 5050 for the night were donated to children's oncology at CHEO. Lastly, the silent auction gave fans the opportunity to bid on several Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys and other memorabilia with all proceeds going toward the causes outlined. The silent auction is still open so fans can submit their bids until Friday for the chance to win and help contribute to a great cause here.