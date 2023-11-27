Senators Community Foundation and Hockey Fights Cancer Night to honour Bryan Murray’s legacy 

Fans can donate to the Senators Community Foundation to support Hockey Fights Cancer Night here.

Bryan Murray knew how win on the ice. The Shawville native’s 620 NHL victories as a head coach and his leadership as General Manager that led to 296 Senators wins is a testament to that.

However, his influence extended beyond the rink and is the reason behind the creation of the Bryan Murray Legacy Fund which is dedicated to make integrative care at the Ottawa Integrative Cancer Centre available, no matter the financial circumstances. This is one of the many reasons the Senators Community Foundation is proud that funds raised as part of our Hockey Fight’s Cancer Night on November 27, 2023 will go directly to support children's oncology at organizations like CHEO and the Bryan Murray Legacy Fund.

“He reflected on some of the benefits from the (integrated) therapy that he received which made it so much easier to manage the chemotherapy sessions he was undergoing and he saw others that were receiving the same (chemo)therapy that weren’t doing as well as him,” say Dr. Dugauld Seely, Founder of the Ottawa Integrative Cancer Centre in 2011.

This led to an idea – to ensure that every cancer patient have access to the same integrated therapy as him according to his daughter Brittany Murray.

“Back in 2011 my sister found the OICC, and (her and my father) booked an appointment. She was up in Canada at the time and she went with mom and dad to the initial appointment, and he reflected on some of the benefits that he received the therapy,” describes Murray.

Integrated therapy can involve many aspects of treatment including naturopathic doctors, nurse practitioners, craniosacral therapy, psychotherapy, acupuncture, hypnotherapy, massage therapy, psychotherapy, physiotherapy and many more.

“My goal is to make sure that we stay involved and keep the legacy Brian Murray alive and well,” says Murray. “We want to help other people receive the integrative therapies that my father got the opportunity to participate in.”

At the game fans will have a myriad of ways to be able to support the Senators Community Foundation, with a focus on children’s oncology, including being able to utilize the latest technology to donate right from the venue with the help of volunteers from CIBC.

Additionally, fans will be able to bid on special purple autographed HFC jerseys, purchase HFC Senators items from the Sens Store with a portion of the proceeds supporting children’s oncology as well.