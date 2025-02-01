Preview: Wild at Senators, February 1, 2025

The Ottawa Senators close out their four-game home stand tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET when they take on the Minnesota Wild. Tonight’s game will be the second and final time the two teams face off against one another this season. Tickets for tonight’s game are available HERE.

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on Sportsnet or TVAS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators are on the hunt for their fourth-straight win tonight, following Thursday night’s 5-4 overtime victory over the Washington Capitals. Ridly Greig opened the scoring for Ottawa, while Josh Norris converted on a shorthanded penalty shot and Shane Pinto scored on the same penalty kill. Jake Sanderson tallied a goal of his own and the birthday boy Thomas Chabot buried the overtime winner.

Tonight, will be the second time this season that the Senators face the Wild. Their first meeting came on the road in Minnesota on December 29 when the Senators earned a 3-1 win. Claude Giroux, Ridly Greig and Josh Norris all scored for the Senators, while Leevi Meriläinen made 30 saves for a .968% save percentage in net.

Like the Senators, the Wild also enter tonight’s game in the midst of a three-game winning streak. Most recently, the Wild picked up a 4-0 shutout victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Tonight, the Senators will be looking to play the villain to the Wild as they seek to put an end to their win streak.

Fans will want to arrive early to tonight’s game. The Senators are hosting their annual Star Wars Night at Canadian Tire Centre, where the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive their very own Sens Light Sabre.

Don’t miss out! Get your tickets to the game HERE.