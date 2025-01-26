Preview: Utah at Senators, January 26, 2025

The Ottawa Senators are back for more when they take on the Utah Hockey Club this evening at 5:00 p.m. ET. Tonight’s game will mark the first time in franchise history that Utah visits Canadian Tire Centre. Be there as the Senators look to sweep their third straight back-to-back weekend — grab your tickets HERE!

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on TSN5 or RDS2, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators will be hot off a 2-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at home last night, which saw Tim Stützle and Shane Pinto each record goals for Ottawa. In net, Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for a .966% save percentage as he helped the Senators’ defence shut down any comeback attempts from the Maple Leafs.

At the other end of the ice, the Utah Hockey Club come to town following a 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Utah, who will be looking to bounce back tonight.

In the first meeting between Ottawa and Utah earlier this season on October 22, the Senators won in dominant fashion in the form of a 4-0 shutout victory. Drake Batherson, Claude Giroux, Ridly Greig and Brady Tkachuk all scored for the Senators, while Anton Forsberg made 31 saves on his way to the shutout.

While Utah may have had last night off, the Senators have swept their past two back-to-back weekends and will be looking to continue that success tonight.

