Preview: Senators vs Panthers, October 10, 2024

Limited tickets remain available for tonight’s home opener. Don’t miss out on the action, get yours HERE while they last!

The long-awaited day has finally come — the Ottawa Senators’ home opener is here! Puck drop for tonight’s game will be at 7:00 p.m. ET, but fans will want to get to their seats early in time for the pregame ceremonies.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on TSN5 or RDS2, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

Tonight’s game will mark the second time in franchise history that the Senators have played host to the Florida Panthers for the team’s home opener. The first instance, on January 21 of the shortened 2012-13 season, saw Ottawa emerge victorious in a 4-0 win. Senators’ current assistant coach Daniel Alfredsson tallied an assist in that game.

If recent history is to set precedent, Sens fans can expect a rowdy game tonight. Anytime captain Brady Tkachuk faces off against his brother Matthew is sure to be an exciting game — especially between two teams like the Senators and Panthers.

Last season’s home game against the Panthers on November 27 saw the two teams combine for a total of 167 penalty minutes, including 12 individual 10-minute game misconducts. This isn’t the first instance of such a game between Ottawa and Florida. On April 6, 2023, of the 2022-23 season, the Senators and Panthers combined for a 166-total in penalty minutes.

The Senators hold an all-time franchise record of 57-47-3-6 against the Panthers, and will look to continue their momentum from the preseason heading into tonight’s game.

Linus Ullmark, fresh off of his four-year contract extension, is set to make the start in goal for Ottawa this evening. “What better way to start off the season than playing against the reigning Stanley Cup champions?” spoke Ullmark following the team’s morning skate. “Speaking of personal experiences, it’s always been great fun playing against them. They’re always bringing their A-game, they’re always so well-coordinated, and they’re playing tough hockey, which is very hard to beat. It’s not a coincidence that they were in back-to-back finals.”

Senators fans don’t only have exciting hockey to look forward to tonight. Those attending the game are encouraged to arrive early — 3:00 p.m. — to enjoy all of the pregame festivities planned for the evening. A full breakdown of what fans can expect is available HERE in today’s Sens Setup!

Morning availabilities: