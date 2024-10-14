Preview: Senators vs Kings, October 14, 2024

Rise and shine, Sens fans — it’s an Ottawa Senators game day! The Sens are taking on the Los Angeles Kings today, with puck drop at 1:00 p.m. ET. Tickets to tonight’s game are still available HERE, so get yours while you can!

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on TSN5 or RDS2, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators will look to bounce back tonight following a tough 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on the road on Saturday. Forward Tim Stützle had the lone goal for the Senators, putting him at three goals in two regular season games so far.

“We’ve got to be better with the puck,” head coach Travis Green spoke following practice yesterday. “I think we’ve got to connect, make more connections with our passes to create more offence.”

“Win or lose, I feel like you’ve always got to take something from the game,” said defenceman Jake Sanderson. “We had some pushes here and there, but at the end of the day we didn’t execute to our full potential, so we’ll learn from that.”

Sens fans can expect a determined and energetic Senators team to hit the ice tomorrow, using Saturday night’s loss as motivation to get back in the win column.

“We had a great practice today and we’re feeling good,” Sanderson said yesterday. “We’re still very confident in this room, so we’re excited to play tomorrow.”

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to tomorrow’s game to enjoy the Sensgiving festivities that will be happening in the Canadian Tire Centre Plaza prior to puck drop. Fans can also bring in unused and nonperishable food items for donation, as the Ottawa Food Bank will be on location accepting food donations.

Tickets are still available HERE for purchase!

Post-practice availabilites: