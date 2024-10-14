Preview: Senators vs Kings, October 14, 2024

Rise and shine, Sens fans — it’s an Ottawa Senators game day! The Sens are taking on the Los Angeles Kings today, with puck drop at 1:00 p.m. ET.

OTT v LAK preview
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

Rise and shine, Sens fans — it’s an Ottawa Senators game day! The Sens are taking on the Los Angeles Kings today, with puck drop at 1:00 p.m. ET. Tickets to tonight’s game are still available HERE, so get yours while you can!

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on TSN5 or RDS2, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators will look to bounce back tonight following a tough 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on the road on Saturday. Forward Tim Stützle had the lone goal for the Senators, putting him at three goals in two regular season games so far.

“We’ve got to be better with the puck,” head coach Travis Green spoke following practice yesterday. “I think we’ve got to connect, make more connections with our passes to create more offence.”

“Win or lose, I feel like you’ve always got to take something from the game,” said defenceman Jake Sanderson. “We had some pushes here and there, but at the end of the day we didn’t execute to our full potential, so we’ll learn from that.”

Sens fans can expect a determined and energetic Senators team to hit the ice tomorrow, using Saturday night’s loss as motivation to get back in the win column.

“We had a great practice today and we’re feeling good,” Sanderson said yesterday. “We’re still very confident in this room, so we’re excited to play tomorrow.”

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to tomorrow’s game to enjoy the Sensgiving festivities that will be happening in the Canadian Tire Centre Plaza prior to puck drop. Fans can also bring in unused and nonperishable food items for donation, as the Ottawa Food Bank will be on location accepting food donations.

Tickets are still available HERE for purchase!

Post-practice availabilites:

Travis Green speaks to the media following today's practice

Jake Sanderson speaks to the media following today's practice

Anton Forsberg speaks to the media following today's practice

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Sens Set-up: Sensgiving vs Los Angeles Kings

Senators fall to Canadiens in first road game of the season 

Preview: Senators at Canadiens, October 12, 2024

Senators kick off the season with a big win

Preview: Senators vs Panthers, October 10, 2024

Sens Setup: Home Opener vs Florida Panthers

Tkachuk brother’s face off at this year’s Sens Home Opener

Home Opener Countdown: Zub Days

Senators announce final roster

Home Opener Countdown: Jensen Days

Senators return Carter Yakemchuk to Calgary Hitmen

Senators finish preseason with a win

Preview: Preseason Senators vs Canadiens, October 5, 2024

Senators come back to beat Red Wings in overtime

Preview: Preseason Senators vs Red Wings, October 4, 2024

Home Opener Countdown: Tkachuk Days

Senators continue dominance over Canadiens

Preview: Preseason Senators vs Canadiens, October 1, 2024