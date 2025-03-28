Week Ahead presented by Betway

The Ottawa Senators close out the month of March with a pair of back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday before kicking off April, which will see them play eight of nine games at home.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Ottawa Senators

March 29, 2025, 7:00 PM

Location: Canadian Tire Centre

TV: Sportsnet, TVAS

Radio: TSN 1200/Unique FM

Starting the week off on Saturday, the Senators take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 p.m. ET. It will be the first meeting between the two teams this season — and the first of three games against the Blue Jackets in less than a two-week span. Like the Senators, the Blue Jackets are in the midst of the intense Eastern Conference playoff race. They have struggled as of late, going 2-7-1 in their last 10 games, but should not be taken lightly as they have surprised many with their success this season. The Senators currently sit at 7-3-0 in their last 10 games, and went 2-1 against the Blue Jackets in three meetings last season. With both teams battling for a playoff spot, a win against Columbus would be huge for the Senators.

Ottawa Senators at Pittsburgh Penguins

March 30, 2025, 5:00 PM

Location: PPG Paints Arena

TV: TSN5, RDS

Radio: TSN 1200/Unique FM

The Senators lone road game of the week comes against the Penguins on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. ET. The second of a back-to-back, the Senators will seek to continue the success they have had against the Penguins this season. In their two prior meetings, the Senators have gone 2-0, outscoring the Penguins 8-2. It won't be the first time this season that the Senators have faced the Penguins on the tail-end of back-to-back games, either. The first occurrence came on December 14 following the team's 3-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes the night prior, when the Senators defeated Pittsburgh 3-2.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators

April 1, 2025, 7:00 PM

Location: Canadian Tire Centre

TV: TSN5, RDS2

Radio: TSN 1200/Unique FM

Kicking off the month of April, the Senators will host the Buffalo Sabres for their fourth and final meeting this season. Though the Sabres may be the lowest ranked opponent the Senators face this week, they might also be the toughest. The Senators have struggled against Buffalo this season, going 0-3 in their three games, and will be looking to avoid a season sweep. The game will mark Jacob Bernard-Docker's return to Ottawa for the first time since being traded to Buffalo at this year's trade deadline. Should be suit up for the Sabres, it will mark Josh Norris' return as well.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Ottawa Senators

April 3, 2025, 7:00 PM

Location: Canadian Tire Centre

TV: TSN5, RDS2

Radio: TSN 1200/Unique FM

To close out the week, the Senators will host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday in what will be their final meeting of the season. The Senators will be looking for revenge against the Lightning after losing twice in back-to-back games back in February. Their first meeting at the start of the season in October saw the Senators come out on top by a score of 5-4. The Senators currently sit eight points back of the Lightning, and a win would help them make some ground.

