Senators Shut Down Red Wings

The Ottawa Senators closed out a three-game road stretch with a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. David Perron, Thomas Chabot, Michael Amadio and Tim Stützle all scored for the Senators, while Linus Ullmark made 31 saves in net for a .912% save percentage.
Thomas Chabot opened the scoring at 5:49 into the first period following a successful penalty kill by the Senators to give them a 1-0 lead with his sixth goal of the season. Picking up an assist on the goal for his first point as a Senator was Fabian Zetterlund.
On just their third shot of the night, the Senators made it 2-0 when Tim Stützle scored his 21st goal of the season, unassisted.
Thanks to the strong penalty kill efforts by the Senators, they headed into the first intermission up by two despite the Red Wings’ best efforts.
After killing a fifth straight power play for the Red Wings, David Perron scored his eighth goal of the season and third in as many games to extend the Senators lead to 3-0 just 1:33 into the second period. Picking up the lone assist on the goal was Drake Batherson.
Following the goal, former Senator Cam Talbot entered the net in relief of Alex Lyon.
The rest of the second period remained scoreless, and the Senators headed into the second intermission up by three.
The Red Wings opened the third period scoring on their sixth power play opportunity of the night when Patrick Kane scored his 19th goal of the season at 5:25 into the frame to make it 3-1.
At 8:41 into the third, an odd-man rush led to the puck finding its way to the back of the net off Michael Amadio’s stick. While the call on the ice was no goal, the play immediately went under review and it was found to be a good goal, giving the Senators a 4-1 lead. With the goal, Amadio picked up his 11th of the season while Matthew Highmore received credit for the lone assist on the play.
With 8:10 left in the third period, Lucas Raymond scored his 25th goal of the season to cut the Senators’ lead to 4-2.
Former Senator Vladimir Tarasenko scored his 10th goal of the season to make it a one-goal game at 4-3 with 4:30 left in regulation.
With 1:30 left in the third period, the Red Wings pulled their goaltender for the extra attacker as they looked to tie the game in the dying minutes. Despite their best efforts, the Red Wings were unable to tie the game as Linus Ullmark and the Senators’ defence stood strong to come away with a 4-3 victory.
