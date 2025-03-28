Senators Shut Down Red Wings

Following the goal, former Senator Cam Talbot entered the net in relief of Alex Lyon.

The rest of the second period remained scoreless, and the Senators headed into the second intermission up by three.

The Red Wings opened the third period scoring on their sixth power play opportunity of the night when Patrick Kane scored his 19th goal of the season at 5:25 into the frame to make it 3-1.

At 8:41 into the third, an odd-man rush led to the puck finding its way to the back of the net off Michael Amadio’s stick. While the call on the ice was no goal, the play immediately went under review and it was found to be a good goal, giving the Senators a 4-1 lead. With the goal, Amadio picked up his 11th of the season while Matthew Highmore received credit for the lone assist on the play.