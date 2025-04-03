Preview: Lightning at Senators, April 3, 2025

The Ottawa Senators are set to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET at home. It will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this season. Tickets for tonight’s game are available HERE for purchase.

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on TSN5 or RDS2, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators are 1-2 in their first three meetings with the Lightning this season. Their first game came back on October 19, which saw the Senators come away with a 5-4 win. Drake Batherson (two goals, one assist) and Jake Sanderson (three assists) both had three-point nights. Noah Gregor, Josh Norris and Brady Tkachuk all scored for the Senators as well.

In February, the Senators headed to Tampa to take on the Lightning two games in a row on February 4 and 6. The first game saw the Lightning win by a score of 4-3. Michael Amadio, Drake Batherson and Claude Giroux all scored for the Senators.

The Lightning took the following game by a score of 5-1, with Michael Amadio scoring the lone goal for the Senators.

Most recently, the Senators fell to the Buffalo Sabres by a score of 5-2 on Tuesday Night. Claude Giroux and Jake Sanderson both scored for the Senators.

Coming into tonight, the Lightning won their most recent game by a score of 4-1 over the New York Islanders on Tuesday. The Lightning are in the midst of a hot streak, having won their past four games in a row.

With the Lightning as a potential playoff opponent for the Senators, tonight’s game will be a good test of what may come their way later this month.

