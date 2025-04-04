Sens Set-up: Saturday Matinee vs Florida Panthers

The Ottawa Senators host the defending Stanley Cup Champions tomorrow when they take on the Florida Panthers in a matinee game at 2:00 p.m. ET.

OTT v FLA setup
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators host the defending Stanley Cup Champions tomorrow when they take on the Florida Panthers in a matinee game at 2:00 p.m. ET. Limited tickets remain, so get yours HERE while you still can!

It will be the third and final meeting between the two teams, who have each won one of their two previous games this season.

A 2:00 p.m. ET puck drop is the perfect opportunity for the whole family to enjoy an Ottawa Senators hockey game.

With limited tickets left, it’s poised to be an electric atmosphere as the Senators continue their push to secure a playoff spot. Be there to support the team — get your tickets HERE!

