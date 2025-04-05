Preview: Panthers at Senators, April 5, 2025

It’s an Ottawa Senators’ gameday, as the team faces off against the Florida Panthers today at 2:00 p.m. ET. It will be the third and final meeting between the two teams this season. Tickets are available HERE for purchase.

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on TSN5 or RDS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators will be looking to win their three-game season series against the Panthers tonight, which currently sits tied at one game apiece. Their first meeting came back on the Senators’ home opener on October 10. The Senators came away with the victory by a score of 3-1. Tim Stützle scored twice for the Senators while Shane Pinto recorded a goal of his own. In net, Linus Ullmark made 31 saves for a .969% save percentage.

The second game came on the road, with Florida winning by a score of 5-1. Scoring the lone goal for the Senators was Brady Tkachuk.

Most recently, the Senators found success against another Florida team. Ridly Greig recorded a pair of assists for a two-point night, while Shane Pinto and Jake Sanderson both scored for the Senators. In net, Linus Ullmark stood tall when his team needed him and made 31 saves for a .969% save percentage.

On the other end of the ice, the Florida Panthers looking to snap a three-game losing skid following the team’s most recent 3-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

As the Senators continue their hunt for the playoffs, a win over the Florida Panthers would be a huge push. Be a part of the action — get your tickets HERE!