Preview: Blue Jackets at Senators, March 29, 2025

The Ottawa Senators are hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets at Canadian Tire Centre tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET in the first meeting between the two teams this season. Tickets for tonight’s game are available HERE for purchase.

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on Sportsnet or TVAS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

Coming into tonight’s game, the Senators look to get their second consecutive win following a 4-3 road victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Scoring for the Senators were Michael Amadio, Thomas Chabot, David Perron and Tim Stützle. In goal, Linus Ullmark made 31 saves on his way to a .912% save percentage.

The Blue Jackets come to town on the second half of back-to-back games, having faced the Vancouver Canucks last night at home. It was a wild game that saw the Blue Jackets down 3-0 only to come back and win it 7-6 in the shootout. After such an intense game, the Senators will face a tired Blue Jackets team this evening.

Tonight will be the first of three meetings between the Senators and Blue Jackets this season. All three meetings come within the span of less than two weeks, and with both teams in the thick of a heated playoff race, every point will be valuable.

Last season, the Senators went 2-1 in their three games against the Blue Jackets. Similar success this year would be a big push to separate the Senators from the teams chasing them in the wild card standings.

Following this morning’s skate, Travis Green confirmed that there would be no changes from the team’s lineup against Detroit and Linus Ullmark would get the start in net.

Don’t miss out on the action! Grab your tickets for tonight’s game HERE!