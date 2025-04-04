Week Ahead presented by Betway

The Ottawa Senators have a big week ahead as they take on two teams that flank them in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Not only do the Senators face off against the defending Stanley Cup champions, they also take on the Columbus Blue Jackets twice in three days.

Florida Panthers vs. Ottawa Senators

Aprll 5, 2025, 2:00 PM

Location: Canadian Tire Centre

TV: TSN5, RDS

Radio: TSN 1200/Unique FM

The Senators kick the week off with a matinee game against the Florida Panthers on Saturday. It will be the third and final meeting between the two teams this season, who currently sit tied 1-1 in their season series. Any game against the defending Cup champions always promises to be exciting, but with just six points separating them prior to puckdrop, the game is even more important. Entering Saturday's game, the Senators are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games, while the Panthers are 4-5-1.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Ottawa Senators

April 6, 2025, 5:00 PM

Location: Canadian Tire Centre

TV: TSN5, RDS2

Radio: TSN 1200/Unique FM

Up next, the Senators will face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second time this season. Their first meeting came at home just last week, and saw the Senators come away with a 3-2 victory. The Blue Jackets currently sit nine points back of the Senators and are in the midst of a heated race for the second wild card spot, which means the Senators will be facing a motivated opponent. In their past 10 games, the Blue Jackets sit at a 3-6-1 record.

Ottawa Senators at Columbus Blue Jackets

April 8, 2025, 7:00 PM

Location: Nationwide Arena

TV: TSN5, RDS2

Radio: TSN 1200/Unique FM

Just two days after their first meeting with the Blue Jackets, the Senators will take on Columbus once more — this time on the road. The game will mark the Senators' lone road game of the month and last of the regular season. The Senators went 2-1 in three games against the Blue Jackets last season, and will be looking for similar success this week.

