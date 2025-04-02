Senators Unable to Solve Sabres

The Ottawa Senators were unable to find their feet against the Buffalo Sabres as they fell by a score of 5-2 in their final meeting of the season. Claude Giroux and Jake Sanderson both scored for the Senators.

The Sabres opened the scoring at 8:37 into the first when Alex Tuch scored his 32nd goal of the season to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Rasmus Dahlin doubled the Sabres’ lead to 2-0 with 8:09 to play in the first period when he scored his 14th goal of the season.

Despite three power play opportunities in the first, the Senators were unable to find the back of the net and headed into the first intermission down 2-0 while outshooting the Sabres 12-5.

Four on four hockey ensued follow an interference penalty on Claude Giroux and an embellishment penalty on Peyton Krebs. The Sabres capitalized as Tage Thompson scored his 39th goal of the season to extend their lead to 3-0.

Getting one back for the Senators was Claude Giroux with 6:14 to play in the second period. His of the season, Giroux’s goal came assisted by Tyler Kleven and Linus Ullmark, cutting the Sabres’ lead to 3-1.