Senators Unable to Solve Sabres

The Ottawa Senators were unable to find their feet against the Buffalo Sabres as they fell by a score of 5-2 in their final meeting of the season.
The Sabres opened the scoring at 8:37 into the first when Alex Tuch scored his 32nd goal of the season to give his team a 1-0 lead.
Rasmus Dahlin doubled the Sabres’ lead to 2-0 with 8:09 to play in the first period when he scored his 14th goal of the season.
Despite three power play opportunities in the first, the Senators were unable to find the back of the net and headed into the first intermission down 2-0 while outshooting the Sabres 12-5.
Four on four hockey ensued follow an interference penalty on Claude Giroux and an embellishment penalty on Peyton Krebs. The Sabres capitalized as Tage Thompson scored his 39th goal of the season to extend their lead to 3-0.
Getting one back for the Senators was Claude Giroux with 6:14 to play in the second period. His of the season, Giroux’s goal came assisted by Tyler Kleven and Linus Ullmark, cutting the Sabres’ lead to 3-1.
Thanks to Claude Giroux’s goal, the Senators headed into the second intermission down by two at a score of 3-1. For the second period in a row, they led the way in shots as they outshot the Sabres 20-13.
At the halfway mark of the third period, Peyton Krebs scored his ninth goal of the season to extend the Sabres’ lead to 4-1.
The Senators didn’t take long to respond, as Jake Sanderson buried his ninth goal of the year 23 seconds later to cut the Sabres’ lead to 4-2. Assisting the goal were Michael Amadio and Artem Zub.
With minutes left in the game, a power play opportunity for the Senators saw them pull the goaltender for an extra attacker and a six-on-four chance. Unable to convert, the Sabres capitalized and scored a shorthanded goal into the empty net to make it 5-2.
Despite additional pressure from the Senators, they were unable to come back and fell to the Sabres by a score of 5-2.
The Senators will return to play at home on Thursday when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning for the final time this season at 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans can get their tickets for the game HERE.
