Preview: Sabres at Senators, April 1, 2025

The Ottawa Senators face off against the Buffalo Sabres for the fourth and final time tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET.

OTT v BUF preview
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators face off against the Buffalo Sabres for the fourth and final time tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tonight’s game marks the first of eight home games throughout the month of April. Tickets for tonight’s game are available HERE for purchase.

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on TSN5 or RDS2, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators are on the hunt for their first win against the Sabres as they look to avoid a series sweep on the season. All three previous meetings between the two teams saw the Sabres come away with a win.

The first game against the Sabres came on the road on November 5. Buffalo won by a score of 5-1 with Ridly Greig scoring the lone goal for the Senators.

Their next meeting came at home on January 9, when the Sabres shut the Senators out to win 4-0. Among the goal scorers for Buffalo was current-Senator Dylan Cozens.

Most recently, the Senators fell to the Sabres on the road on March 25 by a score of 3-2. Brady Tkachuk and David Perron both scored for the Senators, while Jacob Bernard-Docker scored for the Sabres in his first game against his former team.

The Senators fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 1-0 in overtime on Sunday night but are on a three-game point streak with two wins in their two prior games.

As for the Sabres, they enter tonight’s game following an offensive surge on Sunday afternoon when they defeated the Washington Capitals by a score of 8-5.

Don’t miss a thing! Get your tickets HERE to cheer on the Senators as they continue their playoff push.

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Sens Set-up: Revenge Match vs Buffalo Sabres

Meet the Hero's Ridge Nominees for the Month of March

Senators Grab Point, Fall to Penguins in Overtime

Preview: Senators at Penguins, March 30, 2025

Senators Beat Blue Jackets 3-2

Preview: Blue Jackets at Senators, March 29, 2025

Sens Set-up: Sens Sunglasses vs Columbus Blue Jackets

Week Ahead presented by Betway

Senators Shut Down Red Wings

Preview: Senators at Red Wings, March 27, 2025

Senators Continue to Benefit from Hub350 Partnership

Sabres Top Senators 3-2

Preview: Senators at Sabres, March 25, 2025

Tim Stützle Continues to Hit Career Milestones

Senators Top Devils 3-2

Preview: Senators at Devils, March 22, 2025

Senators Fall 5-1 to Avalanche

Preview: Avalanche at Senators, March 20, 2025