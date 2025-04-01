Preview: Sabres at Senators, April 1, 2025

The Ottawa Senators face off against the Buffalo Sabres for the fourth and final time tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tonight’s game marks the first of eight home games throughout the month of April. Tickets for tonight’s game are available HERE for purchase.

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on TSN5 or RDS2, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators are on the hunt for their first win against the Sabres as they look to avoid a series sweep on the season. All three previous meetings between the two teams saw the Sabres come away with a win.

The first game against the Sabres came on the road on November 5. Buffalo won by a score of 5-1 with Ridly Greig scoring the lone goal for the Senators.

Their next meeting came at home on January 9, when the Sabres shut the Senators out to win 4-0. Among the goal scorers for Buffalo was current-Senator Dylan Cozens.

Most recently, the Senators fell to the Sabres on the road on March 25 by a score of 3-2. Brady Tkachuk and David Perron both scored for the Senators, while Jacob Bernard-Docker scored for the Sabres in his first game against his former team.

The Senators fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 1-0 in overtime on Sunday night but are on a three-game point streak with two wins in their two prior games.

As for the Sabres, they enter tonight’s game following an offensive surge on Sunday afternoon when they defeated the Washington Capitals by a score of 8-5.

Don't miss a thing! The Senators continue their playoff push.