Senators Diffuse Lightning

At 6:57 into the second, the Lightning got back within one at 2-1 when Brandon Hagel scored his 34th goal of the season.

The remainder of the second period saw both teams held scoreless, and the Senators headed into the intermission with a one-goal lead once more.

The entirety of the third period was scoreless, with Linus Ullmark making several incredible saves to keep the Senators in the lead. The Senators’ penalty kill continued to shut down a strong Lightning power play to hold onto the one-goal lead and come away with the win, earning two valuable points.

On Saturday, the Senators will return to play when they take on the Florida Panthers at 2:00 p.m. ET for the third and final time this season.

