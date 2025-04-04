Senators Diffuse Lightning
A strong performance from Linus Ullmark and the Ottawa Senators’ defence saw the team defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning by a score of 2-1.
It was Shane Pinto opening the scoring for the Senators with his 17th goal of the season to give the Sens a 1-0 lead at 13:43 into the first period. Picking up the lone assist on the goal was Ridly Greig.
Thanks to a pair of strong penalty kills from the Senators and Shane Pinto’s goal, the team headed into the first intermission up by one.
A power play opportunity in the second period saw Jake Sanderson convert to extend the Senators’ lead to 2-0 at 5:17 into the second period. His 10th of the season, Sanderson’s goal was assisted by Tim Stützle and Ridly Greig, the latter’s second of the game.
At 6:57 into the second, the Lightning got back within one at 2-1 when Brandon Hagel scored his 34th goal of the season.
The remainder of the second period saw both teams held scoreless, and the Senators headed into the intermission with a one-goal lead once more.
The entirety of the third period was scoreless, with Linus Ullmark making several incredible saves to keep the Senators in the lead. The Senators’ penalty kill continued to shut down a strong Lightning power play to hold onto the one-goal lead and come away with the win, earning two valuable points.
On Saturday, the Senators will return to play when they take on the Florida Panthers at 2:00 p.m. ET for the third and final time this season. Tickets for the game are available HERE for purchase.
