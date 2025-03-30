Preview: Senators at Penguins, March 30, 2025

The Ottawa Senators return to play tonight at 5:00 p.m. ET when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins for the third and final time this season.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on TSN5 or RDS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators enter tonight’s game on the tail end of a back-to-back following their game at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets. It was a team effort from top to bottom, with Drake Batherson, Jake Sanderson and Ridly Greig scoring goals while Linus Ullmark posted a .933% save percentage with 28 saves.

This isn’t the first time the Senators have faced the Penguins in a back-to-back. In fact, all three of their meetings this season come either in the first or second game of a back-to-back weekend.

Their first meeting came on December 14 following the Senators’ 3-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes the night before. The Senators ended up defeating the Penguins by a score of 3-2 in overtime. Thomas Chabot and Drake Batherson both scored for the Senators alongside Brady Tkachuk who recorded the game winner. In net, Linus Ullmark made 25 saves on his way to a .926% save percentage.

The next game against the Penguins came on January 11, this time on the road. The Senators won in dominant fashion by a score of 5-0. Shane Pinto scored twice alongside Drake Batherson, Tyler Kleven and Tim Stützle who each had a goal of their own. Claude Giroux had a three-assist night, while Leevi Meriläinen recorded a shutout in net.

The Penguins come into tonight on a three-game losing skid. Most recently, they fell to the Buffalo Sabres by a score of 7-3 on Thursday.

The Senators will face a motivated Pittsburgh team desperate to avoid their fourth loss in a row and will need to fight fatigue from playing less than 24 hours prior. Ottawa has found success in back-to-backs this season, and will look to replicate that tonight.