Senators Grab Point, Fall to Penguins in Overtime

The Ottawa Senators held on to grab a point as they fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 1-0 in overtime. Anton Forsberg made 34 saves in net for a .971% save percentage.

Following a scoreless first period, the Senators held a 16-10 lead in shots alongside a 13-10 lead in hits and a 58.3% face-off win percentage.

Just like the first, the second period closed out scoreless at a 0-0 tie. The Senators continued to lead the way in shots (27-18) and headed into the third period with a power play to start following an interference penalty on Pittsburgh’s Ryan Graves at the end of the second.

The third period that followed was scoreless as well, with two minutes of four-on-four not solving anything following coincidental minors on Artem Zub and Sidney Crosby. With two seconds left in regulation, a hooking penalty against Ridly Greig meant the Senators would start overtime on the penalty kill.

The Penguins capitalized on their power play opportunity at into overtime to win the game by a score of 1-0. Scoring the game-winning goal was Sidney Crosby with his 27th goal of the season.

Despite the loss, the Senators picked up a valuable point on the second half of a back-to-back as they continue their playoff race. The Senators will kick off the month of April when they return home to take on the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday.