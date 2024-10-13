Sens Set-up: Sensgiving vs Los Angeles Kings

It’s another Ottawa Senators home game day tomorrow! Puck drop is set for 1:00 p.m. as Ottawa takes on the Los Angeles Kings in a Thanksgiving Monday matinee.

Tickets for tomorrow’s matchup are still available HERE — and you won’t want to miss it! The Canadian Tire Centre Plaza will open at 10:30 a.m. as the team welcomes fans to partake in Sensgiving celebrations.

The plaza will feature several fun activities for fans in attendance to take part in, such as face painting, inflatables, photo ops, and more. There will also be a be a beer tent serving $5 beer and special food offerings.

Speaking of food, the Ottawa Food Bank will be on location accepting donations that will go towards providing families with the food they need to celebrate Thanksgiving. Fans in attendance are encouraged to bring unused and nonperishable food items to the game for donation.

Fans will want to arrive early to take part in the Sensgiving fun. As well, the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a complimentary beverage and popcorn.

Don’t miss out on the Sensgiving action — get your tickets HERE!