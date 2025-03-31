Sens Set-up: Revenge Match vs Buffalo Sabres

The Ottawa Senators kick off the month of April with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. ET.

OTT v BUF setup
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators kick off the month of April with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets to tomorrow’s game are available HERE for purchase.

It will be a revenge match for the Senators as they look to avoid a season sweep from the Sabres. In their three prior meetings this season, the Sabres have come out on top on each occasion.

While they may not be in playoff contention, the Sabres have had an offensive surge of late. In their past five games (including a 3-2 win over the Senators), the Sabres have outscored their opponents 27-20.

The Senators continue their push to secure a playoff spot and a win tomorrow night would be a big step forward.

Additionally, Jacob Bernard-Docker will make his return to Ottawa for the first time since being traded to the Sabres at this year’s trade deadline. Josh Norris, acquired by the Sabres in the same trade as Bernard-Docker, has been sidelined by an injury and not played as of late. Should he dress, tomorrow will mark his return to Ottawa as well.

Don’t miss out! Tickets for tomorrow’s game can be purchased HERE.

