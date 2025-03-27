Preview: Senators at Red Wings, March 27, 2025

The Ottawa Senators close out a three-game road stretch tonight when they take on the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 p.m. ET. It will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams, who have built a steady rivalry with one another.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on TSN5 or RDS2, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators enter tonight’s game looking to rebound from the team’s 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. David Perron and Brady Tkachuk both scored goals for the Senators.

In three prior meetings with the Red Wings this season, the Senators have gone 2-1 and will look to win the season series tonight. Their first meeting came at home on December 5, which the Senators took by a score of 2-1. Josh Norris scored twice for the Senators, while Drake Batherson picked up a pair of assists and Linus Ullmark made 19 saves for a .950% save percentage in net.

The Red Wings took the next game in Detroit on January 7 by a score of 3-2 in overtime. It was Thomas Chabot and Brady Tkachuk scoring a goal each for the Senators, while Anton Forsberg made 30 saves to help force overtime and allow the Senators to pick up a point.

Most recently, the Senators hosted the Red Wings at Canadian Tire Centre on March 10, which saw the Senators come away with another 2-1 victory. Dylan Cozens and David Perron both scored for the Sens, while Linus Ullmark put on an unbelievable performance in net as he made 48 saves for a .980% save percentage as he led the Senators to their win.

Like the Senators, the Red Wings most recently played on Tuesday night when they took on the Colorado Avalanche, falling by a score of 5-2.

With a strong rivalry between the Senators and Red Wings, and both teams in the thick of a playoff race, tonight promises to bring an intense game.