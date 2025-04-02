Sens Set-up: Pride Night vs Tampa Bay Lightning

The Ottawa Senators return to the ice tomorrow night when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at home at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will also mark the Senators’ annual Pride Night. Tickets are available HERE for purchase.

The evening will see the Senators celebrate and raise awareness for the LGBTQ2S+ community within the Ottawa-Gatineau region and the Senators Community Foundation will be raising funds for two local charitable organizations.

Funds raised will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters and Proud to Be Me, two local organizations that promote inclusion and mentorship in LGBTQ2S+ youth.

The first 5000 fans in attendance will receive a tote bag and there will be pride pucks and light up bracelets available at the Sens Store.

On the ice, the Senators take on the Tampa Bay Lightning for the fourth and final time this season. The Senators are 1-2 in their first three meetings with the Lightning, with their win coming at home back in October.

Don’t miss out on the action! Get your tickets to tomorrow night’s game HERE.