Sens Set-up: Sens Sunglasses vs Columbus Blue Jackets

The Ottawa Senators return to Canadian Tire Centre tomorrow to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets for the first time this season at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets to tomorrow’s game are available HERE for purchase.

Fans will want to be amongst the first to arrive to tomorrow’s game. The first 7,000 fans in attendance will receive their very own pair of Sens sunglasses to sport throughout the evening.

On the ice, the Columbus Blue Jackets come to town for their first meeting with the Senators this season. Both teams are in the thick of a playoff race with just _ points separating them in the wild card standings. Tomorrow night will be the first of three meetings between the two teams in less than a two-week span, with lots on the line.

Don’t miss out on the excitement! Get your tickets for tomorrow HERE.