Senators Beat Blue Jackets 3-2
The Ottawa Senators won their second straight game with a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at home.
The Ottawa Senators won their second straight game with a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at home. Drake Batherson, Ridly Greig and Jake Sanderson all scored for the Senators while Linus Ullmark made 28 saves in net for a .933% save percentage.
At 7:24 into the first period, Ridly Greig opened the scoring with his 12th goal of the season as he tipped home a point shot from Thomas Chabot to put the Senators up 1-0. Assists on the goal were awarded to Chabot and Shane Pinto.
Just 30 seconds later, the Blue Jackets tied it up at 1-1 when Boone Jenner scored his fifth goal of the season.
Sustained pressure in the offensive end paid off as Drake Batherson picked up a rebound and buried it to restore the Senators’ lead at 2-1. The goal, Batherson’s 21st of the season, came assisted by Dylan Cozens and Artem Zub at 14:08 into the first period.
After the first 20 minutes of play, the Senators headed into the first intermission up by one at a score of 2-1 — in large part thanks to a strong penalty kill and great save by Linus Ullmark towards the end of the period.
Opening the second period scoring halfway through the frame 9:17 at was Jake Sanderson as he drove hard to the net to tap in a pass from Shane Pinto for his eighth goal of the season. Picking up assists on the goal were Shane Pinto and Ridly Greig, their second point of the night each. With his assist on the goal, Pinto recorded the 100th point of his career (while skating in his 200th NHL game).
With the lone goal of the period from Jake Sanderson, the Senators headed into the second intermission up 3-1 over the Blue Jackets. The Senators also held an edge in shots (20-16) and face-off wins (56.5%).
The Blue Jackets got back within one with 8:58 left to play as Kirill Marchenko scored his 28th goal of the season to cut the Senators’ lead to 3-2.
With 2:30 left in regulation, the Blue Jackets pulled their goaltender for the extra attacker as they fought to tie the game in the dying minutes. Despite the Blue Jackets’ efforts, Linus Ullmark and the Senators’ defence stood strong to hold onto their lead and secure their second consecutive win.
It will be a quick turnaround for the Senators, who hit the road to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in less than 24 hours. Puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m. ET tomorrow.
