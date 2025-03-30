Senators Beat Blue Jackets 3-2

With the lone goal of the period from Jake Sanderson, the Senators headed into the second intermission up 3-1 over the Blue Jackets. The Senators also held an edge in shots (20-16) and face-off wins (56.5%).

The Blue Jackets got back within one with 8:58 left to play as Kirill Marchenko scored his 28th goal of the season to cut the Senators’ lead to 3-2.

With 2:30 left in regulation, the Blue Jackets pulled their goaltender for the extra attacker as they fought to tie the game in the dying minutes. Despite the Blue Jackets’ efforts, Linus Ullmark and the Senators’ defence stood strong to hold onto their lead and secure their second consecutive win.

It will be a quick turnaround for the Senators, who hit the road to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in less than 24 hours. Puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m. ET tomorrow.

