Preview: Senators at Penguins, January 11, 2024

The Ottawa Senators are taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second of three meetings tonight at 4:00 p.m. ET. The Senators will be a motivated group as they seek to snap a four-game losing skid.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on TSN5 or TVAS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators last played on Thursday night, their first home game in nearly a month, when they took on the Buffalo Sabres. It was a tough match, as the team was shutout by goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and fell by a score of 4-0.

Yesterday, the Senators made a pair of roster transactions when they recalled forwards Matthew Highmore and Zack MacEwen from the team’s AHL affiliate in Belleville.

Highmore has played in 23 games with Belleville this season, recording two goals and eight assists for a total of 10 points. MacEwen has split his 2024-25 season between Ottawa and Belleville. In 19 games with Ottawa, he has recorded three points in the form of two goals and one assist. With Belleville, MacEwen has played in 14 games, tallying five goals and four assists for nine points

The Penguins come into tonight’s game hot off a 5-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

In their first meeting with the Penguins this season, at home on December 14, the Senators came out on top. Drake Batherson and Thomas Chabot both scored for the Sens, while captain Brady Tkachuk potted the game winner in overtime to give the Senators a 3-2 victory.

Like this year, the Senators faced off against the Penguins on three occasions last season. The Sens swept the season series 3-0 — twice in overtime. Ottawa will be looking to continue their dominant play over the Penguins tonight as they look to sweep this year’s series as well. Already 1-0, tonight’s game will be an excellent opportunity to build momentum.