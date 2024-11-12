Preview: Senators at Leafs, November 12, 2024

The Ottawa Senators are in Toronto for the first Battle of Ontario game day of the season as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET.

OTT v TOR preview
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

Fans can watch tonight’s game on TSN5 or RDS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

Coming into tonight’s game, the Senators carry momentum from the team’s 3-2 overtime victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday, which saw the team hold the Bruins without a shot for the entire third period. Forwards Josh Norris and Michael Amadio scored for the Senators, while Brady Tkachuk potted the game-winning goal in overtime.

Tkachuk’s 12-shot performance was enough to tie him for the franchise record for the most shots on goal in a single game, a feat which he had previously achieved three other times.

Forward Zack Ostapchuk was loaned to the Belleville Senators this morning as forward Shane Pinto is set to make his return to the lineup tonight after missing the last eight games with an injury. Pinto last suited up for the Senators on October 22 in a 4-0 win over the Utah Hockey Club.

“It’s been a long couple of weeks, it feels like,” Pinto spoke to the media following yesterday’s practice. “It’s just good to be back and hopefully help the boys win.”

Goaltender Linus Ullmark will get the nod in net for the Senators following his part in the team’s 3-2 victory over his old team on Saturday. “Getting the win in this barn is not easy,” Ullmark said postgame in Boston. “It’s something that you dream of, especially when you’re coming in here as an opponent, as well. You really want to bring your A-game.”

The Senators will need to bring their A-game tonight, as they take on the Leafs who are currently riding a three-game winning streak. Last season saw the Senators go 3-1 against the Leafs in their four-game season series. It goes without saying that a matchup between the Senators and Leafs promises to be a spirited and high-energy match, and tonight’s game is sure to be no exception.

Pregame availabilities:

Josh Norris speaks to the media ahead of the Senators game against the Leafs.

Travis Green speaks to the media ahead of the Senators game against the Leafs

