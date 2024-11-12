Preview: Senators at Leafs, November 12, 2024

The Ottawa Senators are in Toronto for the first Battle of Ontario game day of the season as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on TSN5 or RDS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

Coming into tonight’s game, the Senators carry momentum from the team’s 3-2 overtime victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday, which saw the team hold the Bruins without a shot for the entire third period. Forwards Josh Norris and Michael Amadio scored for the Senators, while Brady Tkachuk potted the game-winning goal in overtime.

Tkachuk’s 12-shot performance was enough to tie him for the franchise record for the most shots on goal in a single game, a feat which he had previously achieved three other times.