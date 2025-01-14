Preview: Senators at Islanders, January 14, 2025

It’s an Ottawa Senators game day as the team heads to Long Island to take on the New York Islanders tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tonight’s game will be an opportunity for the Senators to win their third straight game.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on TSN5 or RDS2, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

Most recently, the Senators won both of their back-to-back games over the weekend. Kicking things off in Pittsburgh on Saturday, the Senators dominated in a 5-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Shane Pinto scored twice, while Tyler Kleven, Drake Batherson and Tim Stützle all added goals of their own. It was a three assist night for Claude Giroux and Leevi Meriläinen recorded his first career NHL shutout in goal.

Next up were the Dallas Stars at home on Sunday. Propelling the Senators to a win were Josh Norris, Tim Stützle and Matthew Highmore who all potted goals. Shining once more in net was Leevi Meriläinen who stopped 24 of the 26 shots he faced for a .923% save percentage.

Carrying his momentum from the weekend into tonight, head coach Travis Green confirmed after this morning’s skate that Meriläinen will get the start in goal tonight.

Facing off against the Senators, the New York Islanders are also on the hunt for their third win in a row. Their most recent win came on Saturday, when they defeated the Utah Hockey Club by a score of 2-1 at home.

The Senators will be facing off against a familiar face in goal tonight, as former Senator Marcus Hogberg will be making the start for the Islanders. The Swedish goaltender appeared in games with the Senators between 2018-2021.

Tonight’s game will be the third and final time the two teams face off this season.

Their first meeting came on November 7, and saw the Senators fall by a score of 4-2 at home. Drake Batherson and Nick Jensen both recorded goals for the Senators. Their second meeting, which came on the road on December 8, saw the Islanders win 4-2 once more. Adam Gaudette and Josh Norris each scored a goal for the Senators.

Last season, the Senators were 1-2 in three games against the Islanders. They will be going for the same result tonight.