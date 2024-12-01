Preview: Senators at Ducks, December 1, 2024

The Ottawa Senators close out their West Coast road trip tonight in the second leg of their back-to-back games this weekend as they take on the Anaheim Ducks. It will be the first of two meetings between the teams this season, and puck drop is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch on TSN5 or RDS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators will be looking to bounce back from last night’s 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings and leave their road trip with a 2-1 record tonight. It was forwards Tim Stützle and Adam Gaudette who scored for the Sens last night, while Brady Tkachuk tied forward Marian Hossa for ninth all-time on the franchise list for assists.