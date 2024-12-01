Preview: Senators at Ducks, December 1, 2024

OTT v ANA preview
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators close out their West Coast road trip tonight in the second leg of their back-to-back games this weekend as they take on the Anaheim Ducks. It will be the first of two meetings between the teams this season, and puck drop is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch on TSN5 or RDS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators will be looking to bounce back from last night’s 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings and leave their road trip with a 2-1 record tonight. It was forwards Tim Stützle and Adam Gaudette who scored for the Sens last night, while Brady Tkachuk tied forward Marian Hossa for ninth all-time on the franchise list for assists.

OTT at LAK | Recap

Coming into tonight’s game on the other side of the ice are the Anaheim Ducks, who are also coming off of a loss to the Kings (2-1 on Friday). Last season, the Senators fell 0-2 in their two-game season series with the Ducks, and will look to improve their record against the club tonight.

The Senators did not skate this morning, but on the second half of a back-to-back, signs point toward goaltender Linus Ullmark getting the start in net.

