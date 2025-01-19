Preview: Senators at Devils, January 19, 2025

The Ottawa Senators are back on the ice today at 1:00 p.m. ET when they take on the New Jersey Devils on the road. Today’s game comes on the second half of a back-to-back this weekend, following the Senators’ impressive 6-5 comeback win over the Bruins in the shootout yesterday.

Fans can watch today’s game on TSN5 or RDS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators will be carrying momentum with them into tonight’s game, as they come off a 6-5 shootout win over the Boston Bruins yesterday at home. Josh Norris scored twice for the Senators, including the game-tying goal in the final seconds of regulation, while Adam Gaudette, Tim Stützle and Nick Jensen recorded goals of their own. Stützle was the lone goal scorer of the shootout, as goaltender Leevi Meriläinen turned away all three shooters to help secure the comeback win.

Today’s game against the Devils will be the second of three meetings between the two teams this season. Their first game, which came on October 17, saw the Senators fall by a score of 3-1. Brady Tkachuk scored the lone goal for the Senators.

The Devils enter tonight’s game looking to snap a three-game losing skid, which means the Senators will be facing a motivated team. Like the Senators, the Devils also played yesterday when they fell to the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 3-1.

The Senators are not likely to make any changes to their lineup from that of last night, however goaltender Anton Forsberg is expected to get the start in net.