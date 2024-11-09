Preview: Senators at Bruins, November 9, 2024

It’s an Ottawa Senators game day and the team is in Boston to take on the Boston Bruins tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on CITY, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators are coming into tonight’s game hoping to snap a three-game losing skid, following the team’s 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday. Drake Batherson scored his sixth goal of the season for the Senators, alongside Nick Jensen who scored his first of the season and first as a Senator.

On the other end, Boston comes into tonight’s game looking to make it two wins in a row following their 4-3 overtime win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Tonight’s game will be the first of four meetings between the two teams this season. The 2023-24 campaign saw the Senators go 1-1-1 in a three-game season series with the Bruins.

Players to watch

Tim Stützle is coming into tonight’s game with a 1.46 points per game average, as he has 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 13 games. In his last five games, Stützle has nine points with three goals and six assists.

Brady Tkachuk has five points in his last five games — three goals and two assists. On the season, the Senators’ captain is averaging over a point per game at 1.23 with 16 points in 13 games this season.

The Senators did not skate this morning, but head coach Travis Green announced that Linus Ullmark getting the start in goal, as he makes his return to Boston for the first time since playing for the Bruins last season. The remainder of the Senators’ lineup will be decided closer to puck drop.

Pregame Availabilities: