Preview: Senators at Bruins, November 9, 2024

It’s an Ottawa Senators game day and the team is in Boston to take on the Boston Bruins tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET.

OTT v BOS preview
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

It’s an Ottawa Senators game day and the team is in Boston to take on the Boston Bruins tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on CITY, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators are coming into tonight’s game hoping to snap a three-game losing skid, following the team’s 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday. Drake Batherson scored his sixth goal of the season for the Senators, alongside Nick Jensen who scored his first of the season and first as a Senator.

On the other end, Boston comes into tonight’s game looking to make it two wins in a row following their 4-3 overtime win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Tonight’s game will be the first of four meetings between the two teams this season. The 2023-24 campaign saw the Senators go 1-1-1 in a three-game season series with the Bruins.

Players to watch

Tim Stützle is coming into tonight’s game with a 1.46 points per game average, as he has 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 13 games. In his last five games, Stützle has nine points with three goals and six assists.

Brady Tkachuk has five points in his last five games — three goals and two assists. On the season, the Senators’ captain is averaging over a point per game at 1.23 with 16 points in 13 games this season.

The Senators did not skate this morning, but head coach Travis Green announced that Linus Ullmark getting the start in goal, as he makes his return to Boston for the first time since playing for the Bruins last season. The remainder of the Senators’ lineup will be decided closer to puck drop.

Pregame Availabilities:

Travis Green speaks to the media ahead of the Senators game against the Bruins.

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Late spark not enough for Sens to come back against Islanders

Preview: Islanders at Senators, November 7, 2024

Sens Set-up: Throwback Thursday vs New York Islanders

Senators fall to Sabres on the road

Preview: Senators at Sabres, November 5, 2024

Senators come up short against Rangers

Sens Set-up: Oktoberfest vs Seattle Kraken

Preview: Senators at Rangers, November 1, 2024

Celebrate Oktoberfest with the Sens

Senators dominate Blues

Preview: Senators vs Blues, October 29, 2024

Sens Set-up: Halloween vs St. Louis Blues

Join the Halloween fun at tomorrow night's game

What's My Name? sweepstakes brought to you by Casamigos winners announced

Senators unable to end Avalanche's winning streak

Preview: Senators at Avalanche, October 27, 2024

Notebook: Senators prep for Avalanche

Vegas comes back to top Senators