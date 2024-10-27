Preview: Senators at Avalanche, October 27, 2024

Ottawa will be looking to get back into the win column tonight as they aim to bounce back from their 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. Forward Drake Batherson continued his hot start to the season as he totalled two points (a goal and an assist) in Friday night’s game. Forward Adam Gaudette scored twice for the Sens, including his first goal since February 13, 2022, which also came with the Senators during his first stint with the team.

Forward Claude Giroux also picked up two points in Friday’s game (a goal and an assist). Forward Cole Reinhardt, who was called up Friday morning to step in for forward Shane Pinto, got his first career NHL point from an assist on Gaudette’s first goal.

Coming into tonight, the Colorado Avalanche are riding a four game winning streak and will be hungry to make it five. The Avalanche’s momentum will be a good test for the Senators, who will be trying to end their streak at four.

Ottawa will be without Shane Pinto again tonight, as head coach Travis Green confirmed that he will not play in tonight’s game earlier today.

“I think it’ll be a similar game,” Drake Batherson said coming into tonight’s game. “Some really good players on Vegas and same with Colorado, so we’ll be excited for it, I know I am. I’m looking forward to it.”

Pregame availablilities: