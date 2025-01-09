Preview: Sabres at Senators, January 9, 2024

After nearly a month, the Ottawa Senators will return to the ice at home tonight when they take on the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 p.m. ET.

OTT v BUF preview
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

After nearly a month, the Ottawa Senators will return to the ice at home tonight when they take on the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 p.m. ET. Following a nine-game road stretch, tonight will be the Senators’ first home game since December 14, 2024. Tonight’s game will also be the fourth in the team’s series of Throwback Thursday games at Canadian Tire Centre. Tickets for tonight are available HERE.

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on TSN5 or RDS or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators return home tonight after playing their past nine straight games on the road with the World Junior Championships at Canadian Tire Centre. In that nine-game span, the Senators posted a 4-4-1 record.

Entering tonight, the Senators are looking to snap a three-game losing skid. Most recently, they fell to the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday. Thomas Chabot and Brady Tkachuk both scored for the Senators, while goaltender Anton Forsberg had a strong performance in net to keep them in the game.

Following Tuesday’s game, the Senators made one roster transaction yesterday when they loaned forward Jan Jenik back to the Belleville Senators.

The Buffalo Sabres enter tonight’s game coming off a 4-3 shootout win over the Washington Capitals on Monday. In the last meeting between the Senators and Sabres, on November 5, the Senators fell by a score of 5-1 in Buffalo. Forward Ridly Greig scored the lone goal for the Senators.

Following the team’s skate this morning, signs pointed towards goaltender Anton Forsberg getting the start in net for the Senators. With Jan Jenik back in Belleville, forward Cole Reinhardt will likely slot back into the Senators’ lineup.

Fans in attendance at tonight’s game will get to enjoy Throwback Thursday pricing on food and beverages, such as $3 soft serve ice cream and $5 popcorn and hot dogs.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive their very own limited edition Throwback Thursday poster done by Canadian visual artist Samantha Woj. The fourth poster in its series, tonight’s artwork will feature goaltender Patrick Lalime.

Don’t miss out on your first chance to see the Senators at home in 2025 — grab your tickets HERE!

Pregame availabilities:

Shane Pinto speaks to the media ahead of the Senators game against the Sabres

Thomas Chabot speaks to the media ahead of the Senators game against the Sabres

Travis Green speaks to the media ahead of the Senators game against the Sabres

