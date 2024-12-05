Preview: Red Wings at Senators, December 5, 2024

The Ottawa Senators are back at Canadian Tire Centre for Country Night as they take on the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tonight’s game will mark the first of four matchups between the division rivals this season. Tonight will also mark the first time the Senators’ legendary Pizza Line return to Canadian Tire Centre together in 15 years.

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on TSN5 or RDSI, or listen live via TSN1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators enter tonight’s game on the hunt to get back in the win column as they come in following a 4-3 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks. Brady Tkachuk had two goals for the Senators, while Nick Cousins scored his third of the season.

On the other end of the ice, the Detroit Red Wings enter tonight’s game on a three-game losing streak and will also be motivated to get a win. Most recently, they fell to the Boston Bruins in overtime by a score of 3-2 on Tuesday.

Last season, the Senators won their season series against the Red Wings 3-1, including a 5-4 overtime victory in Stockholm, Sweden, as part of the NHL’s 2023 Global Series. It was Tim Stützle’s highlight-reel goal out of mid-air that won the game for the Senators with just two seconds remaining in overtime.