Preview: Preseason Senators vs Red Wings, October 4, 2024

The Senators are off to Detroit tonight to face off against the Detroit Red Wings in the team’s final road game of the preseason.

OTTvMTL11024 3
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Senators are off to Detroit tonight to face off against the Detroit Red Wings in the team’s final road game of the preseason. Puck drop for tonight’s game will be at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch the game on TSN5 or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators come into tonight’s game riding the momentum of the team’s 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. Michael Amadio, Adam Gaudette, Ridly Greig, and Carter Yakemchuk all scored for Ottawa. Gaudette (one goal, one assist), Yakemchuk (one goal, one assist), and Drake Batherson (two assists) all had two-point nights for the Senators.

Travis Green speaks to the media ahead of the Senators game against Detroit

Last season saw the Senators go 3-1 against the Detroit Red Wings, including a 5-4 overtime victory at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, as part of the 2023 NHL Global Series. A chippy rivalry has sparked up between the two teams in recent years, which promises fans an exciting game to watch.

The Senators are dressing a young lineup for tonight’s game, as the team called up forwards Tyler Boucher, Angus Crookshank, Stephen Halliday, Hayden Hodgson, Cole Reinhardt, and defencemen Filip Roos and Donovan Sebrango for tonight’s game.

The seven players slotting into tonight’s roster will be motivated with a second opportunity to showcase themselves at the NHL level.

Carter Yakemchuk speaks to the media ahead of the Senators game against Detroit

Adam Gaudette speaks to the media ahead of the Senators game against Detroit

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Home Opener Countdown: Tkachuk Days

Senators continue dominance over Canadiens

Preview: Preseason Senators vs Canadiens, October 1, 2024

Home Opener Countdown: Norris Days

Senators reduce training camp roster by four

Home Opener Countdown: Noah Gregor

Senators unable to come back against Penguins

Preview: Preseason Senators vs Penguins, September 29, 2024

Senators host annual Fan Fest

Home Opener Countdown: Pinto Days

Senators come up short to Sabres in overtime

Preview: Preseason Senators vs Sabres, September 26, 2024

Home Opener Countdown: Thomas Chabot

Senators best Maple Leafs back-to-back

Preview: Preseason Senators vs Maple Leafs, September 24

Home Opener Countdown: MacEwen Days

Senators top Maple Leafs in overtime to win first preseason game

Home Opener Countdown: Stützle Days