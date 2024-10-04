Preview: Preseason Senators vs Red Wings, October 4, 2024

The Senators are off to Detroit tonight to face off against the Detroit Red Wings in the team’s final road game of the preseason. Puck drop for tonight’s game will be at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch the game on TSN5 or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators come into tonight’s game riding the momentum of the team’s 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. Michael Amadio, Adam Gaudette, Ridly Greig, and Carter Yakemchuk all scored for Ottawa. Gaudette (one goal, one assist), Yakemchuk (one goal, one assist), and Drake Batherson (two assists) all had two-point nights for the Senators.