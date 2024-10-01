Preview: Preseason Senators vs Canadiens, October 1, 2024

The Ottawa Senators are headed to Montreal tonight to take on the Montreal Canadiens in the team’s fifth preseason game.

By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators are headed to Montreal tonight to take on the Montreal Canadiens in the team’s fifth preseason game. Puck drop for tonight’s game will be at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch the game on TSN5 or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

Ottawa comes into tonight’s game looking to bounce back from a hard-fought loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, as the team fell by a score of 5-2. The Senators put up a valiant effort, opening the scoring of the game off a shot from Nick Cousins, assisted by Drake Batherson. Tim Stützle had the second goal for the Sens, with assists going to Travis Hamonic and Claude Giroux.

Josh Norris speaks to the media ahead of the Senators taking on the Canadiens

Forward Josh Norris and defenceman Artem Zub are both set to make their preseason debuts tonight, while goaltender Linus Ullmark is the projected starter, expected to play the entirety of the game.

“I’m ready to go,” Norris said of his excitement to make his preseason debut. “It’s always a good time playing [at the Bell Centre], so I’m excited for the game.”

Senators fans can expect an exciting game, as a Senators/Canadiens match up always promises to be a spirited event. The Senators went 3-0 against the Canadiens last regular season and come into tonight riding a nine-game regular season win streak dating back to the 2021-22 season.

“I do expect the competitive nature of the games to start to rise as you creep forward to the first game of the season,” head coach Travis Green spoke of the rising intensity of games as preseason progresses.

Travis Green speaks to the media ahead of the Senators taking on the Canadiens

Tonight’s game will be no exception, especially in an arena like the Bell Centre. The Senators are set to dress a veteran-heavy lineup, as are the Canadiens, which means fans can expect to see a spark of the Ottawa-Montreal rivalry that has come to be.

