Preview: Preseason Senators vs Canadiens, October 1, 2024

The Ottawa Senators are headed to Montreal tonight to take on the Montreal Canadiens in the team’s fifth preseason game. Puck drop for tonight’s game will be at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch the game on TSN5 or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

Ottawa comes into tonight’s game looking to bounce back from a hard-fought loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, as the team fell by a score of 5-2. The Senators put up a valiant effort, opening the scoring of the game off a shot from Nick Cousins, assisted by Drake Batherson. Tim Stützle had the second goal for the Sens, with assists going to Travis Hamonic and Claude Giroux.