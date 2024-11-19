Preview: Oilers at Senators, November 19, 2024

OTT v EDM preview

Three of the Senators’ next four matchups come against Canadian teams, the first of which is tonight as they take on the Edmonton Oilers. Tonight’s game will also mark the Senators’ annual Hockey Fights Cancer night, where fans will be able to support the fight against cancer and hear the stories from survivors and those battling the disease. Puck drop for tonight’s game is at 7:00 p.m. ET and tickets are available HERE.

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on TSN5 or RDS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

Tonight, will be a matchup between two teams hungry for a win, as they both come into the game off shutout losses. The Senators fell 4-0 to the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh on Saturday, while the Oilers lost to the Montreal Canadiens last night by a score of 3-0.

It could’ve been a different game for the Senators on Thursday, as forward Tim Stützle scored to tie the score at 1-1 in the second period, but it was waved off immediately. A string of penalties saw the team lose momentum and they were unable to make a comeback.

Tonight is a new game, and the Senators will be motivated to get back into the win column — but so will the Oilers. Facing off against the likes of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl is a challenge on any night, but coming off a shutout loss will see the stars be extra motivated to win.

Following this morning’s skate, head coach Travis Green announced that goaltender Linus Ullmark would get the start in net, while the rest of the lineup would remain the same as it was for Saturday’s game.

Don’t miss out on what promises to be an exciting game; grab your tickets HERE while you can!

More on Hockey Fights Cancer

Staios family opens up about cancer journey

Donation opportunities at tonight's game

Pregame availabilties:

Thomas Chabot speaks to the media ahead of the Senators game against the Oilers

Tim Stützle speaks to the media ahead of the Senators game against the Oilers

Travis Green speaks to the media ahead of the Senators game against the Oilers

